पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बारात में लूट:कोठारिया में बारात की बस काे रात में ग्रामीणों ने लूटा, विराेध कर रहे बराती पर चाकू से हमला

बांसवाड़ा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायल रमेश भाभोर।
  • रात 2 बजे गुजरात से लाैट रही थी बारात, दाे महिलाओं से 500-500 ग्राम चांदी की सांकली और साेने की अंगूठी लूटी
  • आरोपी भागते उससे पहले चालक बस शुरू कर थाने ले गया, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सूरत के उमरापाड़ा से माेहकपुरा लाैट रहे बारातियाें के साथ साेमवार रात 2 बजे ग्रामीणों ने लूटपाट कर दी। बदमाशाें ने दाे महिलाओं से चांदी की सांकलियां और साेने की अंगूठियां भी लूट ली।

घटना का विरोध कर रहे युवक को चाकू से हमला कर घायल भी कर दिया। हालांकि इससे पहले की सभी बदमाश भाग पाते, चालक ने सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए बस शुरू कर दी और फिर सीधे पाटन थाने ले जाकर राेकी।

इससे एक बदमाश बस से नीचे नहीं उतर पाया और पकड़ा गया। संदिग्ध ने खुद काे परमेश बताया। पुलिस ने दूल्हे के काका माेहकमपुरा निवासी गाेपाल भाभाेर की रिपाेर्ट पर काेठारिया के 8 जनाें के खिलाफ डकैती, धमकाने और मारपीट के आराेप

में केस दर्ज किया है। माेहकपुरा के दीपक पुत्र लक्ष्मण भाभाेर की बारात सूरत के उमरापाड़ा गांव से लाैट रही थी। घाेड़ादरा तालाब के पास काेठारीया मेंं रात 2 बजे के करीब राेड़ पर कुछ बाइक खड़ी दिखी।

इस पर चालक ने बस राेकी ताे 10 से ज्यादा ग्रामीण बस में घुस आए। ग्रामीणोंं ने बारातियाें काे धमकाते हुए जेवर और कैश रुपए देने की मांग की। कुछ बारातियाें के एतराज जताने पर ग्रामीणों ने मारपीट की। इसी दाैरान बाराती रमेश भाभाेर पर बदमाशाें ने चाकू से हमला किया। जिस पर रमेश ने दाेनाें हाथ आगे कर दिए ताे वह चाकू हाथाें पर लगने से खून निकल आए।

एक बदमाश ने फेट से रमेश के मुंह पर ताबड़ताेड़ घूसे मारे, जिससे वह खून से लथपथ हाे गया। इसके बाद चालक उमरझाेका के माेहन पुत्र ईश्वर मईड़ा और बस क्लिनर से मारपीट की। बाराती एमपी की खवासा निवासी रामुड़ी पत्नी अमरसिंग डामाेर और उमरझाेका की नाहटी पत्नी माेहन मईड़ा काे धमकाते हुए पहनी हुई 500-500 ग्राम चांदी की सांकली लूट ली।

वहीं देवदा निश्नावट की परिता पत्नी भुलचंद की साेने और चांदी की अंगूठी निकाल ली। चिल्लाने की आवाज पाकर स्थानीय युवक सूरज डिंडाेर कुछ ग्रामीणाें के साथ माैके पर पहुंचा और बीच बचाव किया।

इससे घबराकर आरापी भागने लगे। इस दाैरान एक संदिग्ध परमेश बस से नीचे उतरता इससे पहले चालक ईश्वर ने बस शुरू कर दी और तेजी से चलाते हुए सीधे पाटन थाने ले जाकर खड़ी कर दी। जिससे परमेश पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। क्याेंकि घटना कुशलगढ़ थाना इलाके की थी। इसलिए पाटन पुलिस ने कुशलगढ़ पुलिस काे सूचना दी और रात में आराेपी काे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

काेठारिया के आठ आरोपी नामजद, 12 पर केस
पुलिस ने कुशलगढ़ के काेठरिया निवासी परमेश भील, पप्पू भील, भारतु, पंकज, श्यामलाल, रामलाल, अंकुर, कट्टू के अलावा 12-13 अज्ञात जनाें के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। थानाधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि नामजद प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। परमेश नाम का एक संदिग्ध पकड़ा गया है।

जिससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस गैंग की पुरानी आपराधिक पृष्ठ भूमि के बारे भी पड़ताल की जा रही है। आराेपियाें काे जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें