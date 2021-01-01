पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर की सख्ती:ऑफिस से बाहर रहने पर मूवमेंट रजिस्टर में दर्ज करना हाेगा कारण, कब, कहां क्यों जा रहे हैं?

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • ऑफिस छोड़ा तो रजिस्टर में लिखना होगा कारण

प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग के जांच दल की ओर से पिछले दाे दिनों से जिले के विभिन्न सरकारी कार्यालयों के आकस्मिक निरीक्षण में उजागर अनियमितताओं काे जिला प्रशासन ने काफी गंभीरता से लिया है। जिला कलेक्टर ने इस संबंध में सभी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों, विभागाध्यक्षों तथा कार्यालयाध्यक्षों को आदेश जारी किया है। कलेक्टर ने विभागों में मूवमेंट रजिस्टर का संधारण नहीं किए जाने पर नाराजगी व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने सभी कार्यालयों में तत्काल मूवमेंट रजिस्टर शुरू करने काे कहा है।

साथ ही उपस्थिति रजिस्टर के पहले पेज पर कार्यालय का नाम, रजिस्टर प्रभारी का नाम एवं उनके मोबाइल नंबर लिखने, उपस्थिति रजिस्टर में अवकाश आदि का उल्लेख करने, कर्मचारियों के हस्ताक्षर के काॅलम रिक्त नहीं रखने, रजिस्टर में लिए गए अवकाश का मासिक ब्योरा अंकित करने, उपस्थिति रजिस्टर में पृष्ठों का प्रमाणीकरण करने के साथ ही पंजिका की नियमित रूप से कार्यालयाध्यक्ष द्वारा जांच कर हस्ताक्षर करने तथा रजिस्टर के संधारण के लिए कार्यालय के वरिष्ठ प्रभारी को उत्तरदायित्व दिए जाने के आदेश दिए हैं।

कलेक्टर ने सरकारी कार्यालय में समय की पाबंदी एवं कार्यस्थल पर आवागमन पंजिका (मूवमेंट रजिस्टर) संधारित करने के लिए प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग राजस्थान द्वारा परिपत्र जारी कर सभी विभागों को उसकी कठोरता से अक्षरशः पालना के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग की जयपुर से आई पांच सदस्यीय टीम पिछले दाे दिनों से बांसवाड़ा जिले में डेरा डाले हुए थी।

इस दाैरान टीम ने जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित सरकारी विभागों के साथ ही जिले की विभिन्न पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर स्थित राजकीय कार्यालयों में पहुंच आकस्मिक जांच की थी। सुबह साढ़े नाै बजे के बाद कार्यालय आने वाले अफसरों व कार्मिकों की अनुपस्थिति दर्ज कर दी थी।

संधारित नहीं हाेता मूवमेंट रजिस्टर
सरकारी कार्यालयों में स्टाफ के देरी से आने, कार्यालय समय से पूर्व घर चले जाने व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा पूछे जाने पर फील्ड में हाेने या सरकारी कार्य से बैंक या अन्य कार्यालयों में मीटिंग के लिए जाने जैसे कारण सामने आते हैं। जबकि इसके लिए प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग की ओर से सभी कार्यालयों में मूवमेंट रजिस्टर की व्यवस्था दी हुई है।

जिसमें अफसरों व कार्मिकों के सरकारी काम से दफ्तर से बाहर जाने से पहले उस रजिस्टर में सारी सूचना भरनी हाेती है। कब, कितनी बजे, कहां जा रहे हैं। किस कारण जा रहे हैं। वापस कब लौटेंगे आदि। लेकिन पुलिस थानों के अलावा किसी भी सरकारी कार्यालय में मूवमेंट रजिस्टर संधारित नहीं हाेता।

