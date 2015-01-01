पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्याकांड:आरोपियों को सजा दिलाने तक करेंगे संघर्ष,प्रकाश हत्याकांड का खुलासा करने पर पुलिस प्रशासन का जताया आभार

पूंजपुर4 घंटे पहले
सुरपुरिया सेवक समाज की संभाग स्तरीय बैठक रविवार को खलील गांव मे हर्णेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर में हुई। बैठक में खलील निवासी प्रकाश पुत्र नाथूराम सेवक के हत्या के अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने पूरे संभाग द्वारा एकजुटता दिखाकर और प्रशासन को सहयोग कर हत्याकांड का खुलासा करने पर संतोष जताया गया।

पीड़ित परिवार को राजकीय आर्थिक सहायता और गिरफ्तारी से बच रहे हत्यारों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने, हत्यारों को उचित सजा मिलने तक संघर्ष जारी रखने की बात कही। इस अवसर पर अखिल राजस्थान पुजारी महासंघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष भगवान सेवक, प्रदेश सचिव रतनलाल गामड़ी, संभाग संरक्षक गौरीशंकर सेवक, महामंत्री सुरेश शर्मा, चोखला अध्यक्ष मोतीराम सेवक, पूर्व अध्यक्ष धनेश्वर सेवक, जिला उपाध्यक्ष कांतिलाल शर्मा, जिला संगठन मंत्री सुरेश सेवक, जिला सह महामंत्री जितेंद्र शर्मा, सचिव भरत सेवक, तुलसीराम सेवक, ईश्वरलाल सेवक, जयंतीलाल सेवक समेत डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा और उदयपुर जिले के प्रतिनिधियों ने भाग लिया।

