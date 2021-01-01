पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका:पार्षदों के समर्थन से भाजपा ने बबलू काे चुना, आज निर्विराेध चेयरमैन बनेंगे

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुशलगढ़ नगर पालिका में नामांकन के अंतिम दिन बबलू मईड़ा ने भाजपा की ओर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। बबलू के अलावा किसी भी निर्दलीय या कांग्रेसी ने अपनी दावेदारी प्रस्तुत नहीं की। ऐसे में भाजपा के बबलू मईड़ा निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष बनेंगे।

कुशलगढ़ में चेयरमैन का पद एसटी रिजर्व है, यहां कांग्रेस ने 3 एसटी प्रत्याशी उतारे थे, लेकिन इनमें से एक भी नहीं जीता। ऐसे में कांग्रेस के पास चेयरमैन का फार्म भरने के लिए भी प्रत्याशी नहीं था। इससे पहले भाजपा में अध्यक्ष के दावेदार के लिए पार्टी में मंगलवार सुबह तक बातचीत के माध्यम से सहमति बनाने की काेशिश हाेती रही। संचालन समिति ने आखिरकार बबलू के नाम पर मुहर लगाकर नाम प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी काे भेजा और वहां से अंतिम मुहर लगने के बाद नामांकन भरा गया।

बबलू काे अध्यक्ष बनाने में मंडल अध्यक्ष नितैष बैरागी भी प्रमुख भूमिका में दिखे। बैरागी पालिका उपाध्यक्ष के दावेदार है। चुनाव में पार्टी काे मिली जीत में बैरागी की बताैर मंडल अध्यक्ष बड़ी भूमिका रही। गाैरतलब है कि कुशलगढ़ नगरपालिका के 20 वार्डों में से भाजपा ने 15 वार्डो पर अपना कब्जा जमाया। जबकि 3 पर निर्दलीय चुने गए और कांग्रेस के खाते में दाे सीटें ही आई थी।

नामांकन के दाैरान कुशलगढ़ प्रधान कानहिंग रावत, चुनाव संयोजक राजेंद्र पंचाल, पार्षद नरेश गादिया, पूर्व पार्षद हेमेन्द्र पंड्या, कमलेश कावडि़या, कमलेश टेलर, भूपेन्द्र टेलर आदि सम्मिलित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser