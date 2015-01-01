पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Banswara
  • Women Will Get Special Concession Without Mehram Hajayatra, All Women Of This Category Who Apply For Haj Pilgrimage Of 2020 Will Be Able To Go On Haj

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हजयात्रा:बिना मेहरम हजयात्रा पर महिलाओं को मिलेगी विशेष रियायत,2020 की हज यात्रा करने के लिए आवेदन करने वाली इस श्रेणी की सभी महिलाएं हज पर जा सकेगी

बांसवाड़ा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने हज एक्शन प्लान 2021 की घोषणा कर दी। बिना मेहरम यानी पुरुषों के बिना हज यात्रा पर जाने वाली महिलाओं को हज यात्रा 2021 में केन्द्रीय हज कमेटी विशेष राहत देने जा रहा है। 2020 में हज यात्रा का आवेदन करने वाली इन महिलाओं को 2021 में भी पात्रता मिलेगी। कोविड-19 के चलते इस साल हज नहीं हुआ था, ऐसे में 2020 की हज यात्रा के लिए जिन महिलाओं ने आवेदन किए, वह सभी 2021 में हज पर जा सकेंगी। 2019 में करीब 15 हजार ऐसी महिलाएं थी जिन्होंने बिना मेहरम के हज यात्रा के आवेदन किए थे।

नए आवेदन करने वाली इस श्रेणी की महिलाओं को भी हज 2021 पर बिना लॉटरी जाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। हालांकि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार हज यात्रा के लिए कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं। इससे जुड़ी हुई पूरी गाइडलाइन जल्दी ही जारी होने वाली है। फिलहाल जनवरी में लॉटरी के जरिए हज यात्रियों का चयन होगा और जुलाई में भारत से हज से यात्री जा सकेंगे।

केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार 2018 में केन्द्र सरकार ने बिना मेहरम महिलाओं को हज यात्रा की योजना शुरू की थी। 2018 व 19 में इसके तहत बिना मेहरम के हज पर करीब तीन हजार महिलाओं ने हज यात्रा की। भारत से 2018 में 1.75 लाख आजमीन हज पर गए थे। इनमें बिना मेहरम के भी 1308 महिलाओं के आवेदन आए थे, जो बिना मेहरम के हज पर जाना चाहती थी। हज के लिए उड़ान, अहमदाबाद, बेंगलुरू, कोच्चि, दिल्ली, गुवाहाटी, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, लखनऊ, मुंबई और श्रीनगर से जाएंगी। पूर्व में राजस्थान की हज फ्लाइट जयपुर से जाती थी।

इस बार सिर्फ 18 से 65 साल के लोगों को ही हज की अनुमति होगी। हज आवेदन फार्म 7 नवंबर से मिलेंगे। फार्म जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसंबर है। बिना पुरुष रिश्तेदार के हज जाने वाली महिलाएं चार महिलाओं के बजाय सिर्फ 3-3 का ग्रुप बनाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगी तथा महिलाओं के लिए 500 सीटें आरक्षित की गयी हैं। अगर आवेदन फार्म कोटे से अधिक जमा हुए तो जनवरी 2021 में लॉटरी निकालकर यात्रियों का चयन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें