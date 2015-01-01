पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:पार्टी का जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए मेहनत करो : मूंदड़ा

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने ली बैठक

भारतीय जनता पार्टी महिला मोर्चा की जिला बैठक भाजपा कार्यालय में हुई। मीडिया प्रभारी गौरवसिंह राव ने बताया की कार्यक्रम की मुख्य अतिथि महिला मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अल्का मुन्दडा थी। अध्यक्षता मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष लीला पडियार ने की। विशिष्ठ अतिथि भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोविन्द सिंह राव, युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष कांतिलाल अहारी, महिला मोर्चा पुर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शारदा पटेल थे। कार्यक्रम के प्रारम्भ में पार्षद सोनिया वैष्णव ने स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत किया। मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष लीला पडियार ने अतिथियो का स्वागत किया। जिलाध्यक्ष गोविन्द सिंह राव ने महिला मोर्चा की कार्यकर्ताओं को कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पक्ष मे प्रचार करें तथा देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की योजनाओं को जनता के बीच ले जाकर मतदान की अपील करे।

मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अल्का मुन्दडा ने अपील की है की भारतीय जनता पार्टी इस पंचायत चुनाव में जिला प्रमुख के पद पर कब्जा करे इसके लिए जितनी भी मेहनत करनी पडे वो करो। पार्टी एक राष्ट्रभक्त पार्टी है तथा जनता के सुख दुख में हमेशा खड़ी रहने वाली पार्टी है। भाजपा हमेशा एक विचार को लेकर चलने वाली पार्टी है तथा इसके उद्देश्य हमेशा देशहित में होते है। संचालन गायत्री शर्मा ने किया तथा आभार पार्षद श्यामा राणा ने प्रकट किया। इस अवसर पर शीतल भण्डारी, जिला महामंत्री वन्दना भावसार, सोनिया वैष्णव, शालिनि नायक, सुधा मोरिया, शारदा परमार, वैशाली शर्मा, जागृति चौबे, मिल्कियत कोर, प्रभा जैन, आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें