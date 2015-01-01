पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यशाला:डर और शर्म काे दूर कर आत्मविश्वास से कर सकते हैं युवा संवाद : राठाैड़

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • बीएसआर एवं जीजीटीयू के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित कार्यक्रम

बीएसआर एवं जीजीटीयू के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कार्यशाला का समापन रविवार काे हुआ। मुख्य वक्ता भूपेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ ने छह दिवसीय नि:शुल्क पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कार्यशाला में स्पीकिंग स्किल सिखाई। उन्होंने बताया कि मन की घबराहट, भय और शर्म को दूर कर व्यक्ति सहज एवं आत्मविश्वास रूप से चर्चा या संवाद कर सकता है। विचारों के आदान-प्रदान का मुख्य आधार भाषा है।

स्वाभाविक रूप से व्यक्ति अपने विचारों को व्यक्त तो करता है, लेकिन सामूहिक चर्चाओं में असहज महसूस करता है। कार्यशाला के समापन सत्र की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जीजीटीयू के कुलपति प्रो. आईवी त्रिवेदी ने बीएसआर को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय के विद्यार्थी ज्ञान प्राप्त करने के हमेशा इच्छुक रहते हैं। लेकिन इस प्रकार के ज्ञान से वंचित थे।

अधिकांश वक्ता इस प्रकार के आयोजनों की बहुत अधिक फीस लेते हैं जो प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी नहीं दे सकता है। राठौड़ ने नि:शुल्क इस कार्यशाला को आयोजित कर जो ज्ञान दिया है वह प्रशंसनीय है। इस अवसर पर कुलपति प्रो. त्रिवेदी ने एमएस विश्वविद्यालय बड़ौदा के वर्तमान कुलपति प्रो. परिमल व्यास एवं जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व कुलपति प्रो. आरडी शर्मा का भी आभार जताया।

अनवरत प्रयत्न ही सफलता का मूल - प्रोफेसर व्यास : मुख्य अतिथि एमएस विश्वविद्यालय बड़ौदा के कुलपति प्रोफेसर परिमल व्यास ने पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कार्यशाला में कहा कि सफल व्यक्ति वही है जो अनवरत प्रयत्नशील रहता है विफल व्यक्ति प्रयत्न करना छोड़ देता है। जब मैंने इस कार्यशाला के विषय में जाना तब जुड़ा और मुझे बहुत कुछ सीखने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ।

पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कार्यशाला विद्यार्थियों के लिए इस रूप में महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि उन्हें साक्षात्कार एवं जनसंपर्क की अधिक आवश्यकता होती है। इसमें बताए शारीरिक एवं मानसिक सोपानों से व्यक्ति सफलता प्राप्त करता है। जीवन में प्राप्त होने वाली विफलताओं से विद्यार्थी निराश हो आत्महत्या के लिए तैयार हो जाते हैं यदि वे बीएसआर के संदेशों को सुनें और सदैव प्रयत्नशील रहे तो वह शत-प्रतिशत सफल होंगे। उत्साह भरा जीवन जीने के लिए ऐसे व्याख्यानों को अवश्य सुनना चाहिए ऐसा मेरा विनम्र आग्रह है।

