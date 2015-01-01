पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पानी छोड़ने के आधे घंटे में ही टूटी नहर, हजारों लीटर पानी व्यर्थ बहा,नहरों की सफाई कराने की किसानों को मांग की अनदेखी का परिणाम

परतापुर5 घंटे पहले
परतापुर. खोखरवा में माही की बांई मुख्य नहर में सीपेज के कारण व्यर्थ जाता सिंचाई का पानी।

माही विभाग ने आधी अधूरी तैयारी के साथ नहरों में पानी छोड़ दिया। जिसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि पानी छोड़ने के बाद आधे घंटे में ही नहर टूट गई और हजारों लीटर पानी व्यर्थ बह गया। पिछले कई दिनों से किसान पानी छोड़ने से पहले नहरों की साफ-सफाई करने की मांग कर रहे थे। लेकिन जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने किसानों की मांग को अनदेखा किया। नहरों की स्थिति पहले से ही बदहाल है।

प्रशासन ने उनकी मरम्मत तो दूर ठीक से साफ-सफाई भी नहीं कराई। सरकार ने नहरों की मरम्मत, साफ-सफाई को लेकर कई मस्टरोल जारी किए, लेकिन मौके पर कई जगह नहरों की सफाई एवं मरम्मत नहीं करवाई गई। जिसके चलते नहर के पानी छोड़ने के केवल आधे घंटे में ही नहर टूट गई। खोखरवा के वार्डपंच मीठालाल के घर के पास से होकर गुजर रही माही की बांई मुख्य नहर है जिसका पानी अरथूना से होते हुए

भगोरा, खेड़ा आदि गांवों में जाता है। बुधवार को माही विभाग द्वारा पानी छोड़ने के आधे घंटे में ही नहर टूट गई, जिससे हजारों लीटर पानी सड़कों पर बह गया। साथ ही पानी की राह देखने वाले किसानों को भी निराशा हाथ लगी। किसान खेतों में सिंचाई को लेकर उत्साहित थे कि पानी आएगा तो सिंचाई होगी, लेकिन नहर टूटने से मायूसी हाथ लगी। नहर टूटने के बाद तत्काल विभागीय अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जिसके बाद पानी बंद किया गया।

