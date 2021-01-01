पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:डूंगरपुर के गेप सागर की तर्ज पर नरणिया तालाब काे पर्यटन स्थल बनाएंगे, ग्रामीणों को भी मिलेगा सहयोग

पुनाली3 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत ने तालाब की पाल बांधकर पक्का किया, पौधे रोपकर पर्यटकों के लिए सीमेंट की कुर्सियां लगाई

शहरी स्वच्छता और सौंदर्यता की मिसाल डूंगरपुर की तर्ज पर नवगठित ग्राम पंचायत नरणिया भी विकसित होने लगी है। पंचायत ने यहां के मुख्य नरणिया तालाब को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जा रहा है। तालाब की पाल बांधकर उसे पक्का करने के बाद, पौधे रोपे जा रहे हैं तथा पर्यटकों के बैठने के लिए सीमेंट की कुर्सियां व रोशनी के लिए सोलर लाइटें लगाई जा रही है। ग्राम नरणिया के युवा सरपंच मुकेश परमार बताते हैं कि नरणिया तालाब मुख्य सड़क किनारे होने से यहां से हर रोज काफी संख्या में लोगों का गुजरना होता है।

तालाब को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने से पर्यटकों का आगमन बढ़ेगा। वहीं नरणिया गांव व तालाब की स्वच्छता पर भी विशेष काम किया जा रहा है। अभी नरणिया तालाब की पाल को पक्का करने के बाद इस पर सड़क वाले हिस्से पर दीवार खड़ी की गई है। पाल के पक्के हिस्से में शोपीस पौधों का रोपण किया गया हैं।

बैठने के लिए पाल पर सीमेंट की कुर्सियां लगाई हैं। पाल को अधिक आकर्षक बनाने के लिए फुलवारी का भी रोपण किया जाएगा। रात को पाल को रोशन करने के लिए यहां सोलर लाइटें लगाई है। एक तरह से नरणिया तालाब को पिकनिक स्पॉट के रूप में विकसित किया जा रहा है। इस काम में उपसरपंच महेंद्र पाटीदार, कोरम तथा ग्रामीणों का भरपूर सहयोग मिल रहा है।

