प्रतियोगिता:क्षत्रिय दर्जी समाज की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में सागवाड़ा एक की टीम बनी विजेता

पुनाली2 घंटे पहले
पुनाली के स्वामी विवेकानंद खेल मैदान में शुक्रवार को क्षत्रिय दर्जी समाज की खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच सागवाड़ा एक और परतापुर के बीच खेला गया। परतापुर ने पहले खेलते हुए निर्धारित 10 ओवर 88 रन बनाए। सागवाड़ा एक की टीम ने बिना विकेट खोए विजयी लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। कुणाल टेलर फाइनल मैच के मैन ऑफ द मैच घोषित हुए वहीं मैन ऑफ द सीरीज का खिताब भी उनके नाम रहा।

क्षत्रिय दर्जी युवा क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन मुख्य अतिथि विनोद जोशी, विशिष्ट अतिथि विकास अधिकारी डूंगरपुर विशाल टेलर, पूर्व पार्षद राजेश टेलर, तोलाराम प्रतापपुर की मौजूदगी में हुआ। सभी अतिथियों ने ट्रॉफी वितरित कर खिलाडिय़ों का उत्साहवर्धन किया। इनाम के रूप में विजेता उपविजेता को ट्रॉफी व पारितोषिक दिया गया।

महेश दर्जी ने बताया कि पहला सेमीफाइनल साबला 1 और सागवाड़ा के बीच खेला गया। इसमें सागवाड़ा विजय होकर फाइनल में पहुंची। वहीं दूसरा सेमीफाइनल ओडवादिया 1 और परतापुर के बीच खेला गया। इसमें परतापुर विजेता होकर फाइनल में पहुुंची। समाज की सभी चोखला से तकरीबन 36 टीमों ने इस प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया था।

प्रतियोगिता का संचालन दर्जी समाज के युवाओं ने किया। समाज के सफल प्रतियोगिता के लिए विकास अधिकारी विशाल टेलर ने ग्रामीणों का अभिवादन किया। प्रतियोगिता में समाज के महेश दर्जी, दिनेश दर्जी, मुकेश दर्जी, नानूराम दर्जी, गौतम दर्जी आदि सम्मिलित हुए। संचालन मुकेश दर्जी ने किया व आभार दीपक दर्जी ने जताया।

