घोषणा:सागवाड़ा में विकास कार्यों के लिए 110 करोड़ रुपए की घोषणा की

सागवाड़ा6 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस नेता दिनेश खोड़निया के नेतृत्व में सीएम अशोक गहलोत से मिले सागवाड़ा के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद, मंत्री धारीवाल ने की घोषणा

सरकार सागवाड़ा के विकास के लिए 110 करोड़ रुपए से कार्य कराएगी। नगरीय विकास एवं स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांतिलाल धारीवाल ने इसकी घोषणा की। मंगलवार को नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों ने कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश खोड़निया के नेतृत्व में जयपुर में सीएम अशोक गहलोत से मुलाकात की।

मुख्यमंत्री को सागवाड़ा आने का न्यौता भी दिया। पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल करते हुए बोर्ड बनाया है 22 वार्डो में जीत दर्ज की है। इस अवसर पर पालिका अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी नरेन्द्र खोड़निया भी मौजूद थे।

दिनेश खोड़निया ने कहा कि सागवाड़ा पालिका के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ है कि चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद तत्काल बाद नगर विकास के लिए राज्य सरकार ने बजट स्वीकृत किया हो। मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने चुनावी आमसभा में करोड़ों के विकास की घोषणाएं की थी और जनता से कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने पर राहत का वादा किया था।

चुनावी घोषणाओं को अमलीजामा पहनाते हुए 110 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति नगर विकास के लिए देने की जानकारी खोड़निया ने दी। इस राशि से सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लान, पार्कों का विकास, सड़कों को सही करवाने, नए पर्यटन केन्द्र बनाने आदि काम होंगे।

