पंचायत समिति चुनाव:सागवाड़ा-बिछीवाड़ा में भाजपा ने किया कांग्रेस का समर्थन, डूंगरपुर में वोट नहीं देकर दिलाया बहुमत

सागवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस और बीटीपी के 3-3, भाजपा और निर्दलीय के 2-2 उप प्रधान बने

सागवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस के पास चार ही उम्मीदवार थे। इसके बावजूद यहां कांग्रेस का ही उप प्रधान बना। वहीं, डूंगरपुर में कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत से दाे वाेट कम थे, फिर भी कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान बना लिया। बिछिवाड़ा में कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत था फिर भी भाजपा ने उसके समर्थन में वाेट किया।सागवाड़ा में 29 वार्ड है।

इसमें से 13 बीटीपी, 4 कांग्रेस और 12 भाजपा के उम्मीदवार चुनाव जीते। इसके बावजूद उपप्रधान के लिए कांग्रेस के नरेश पाटीदार ने बताैर निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया। यहां नरेश काे 15 वाेट मिले। ऐसे में भाजपा के 11 वाेट इनकाे मिले।

इसी तरह डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस काे 21 में नाै सीटें मिली थी, वहीं भाजपा काे पांच और निर्दलीय काे सात मिली। यहां कांग्रेस के सभी नाै सदस्याें ने वाेट किया। वहीं, निर्दलीय के सात सदस्याें ने मतदान किया। यहां कांग्रेस की स्पष्ट दिखती जीत के चलते भाजपा का काेई भी सदस्य मतदान करने नहीं आया और इनकाे माैन समर्थन दया। इसी तरह बिछीवाड़ा में कांग्रेस का स्पष्ट बहुमत हाेने के बावजूद यहां भाजपा के दाे वाेट भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के खाते में गए।

गलियाकाेट में प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान की फैसला भी ड्राॅ से
गलियाकाेट में सबसे राेचक बात यह रही कि उप प्रधान के लिए ड्राॅ करना पड़ा। यहां पर तीन प्रत्याशी खड़े हुए थे। 17 सीटों में से भाजपा की कमला देवी और बीटीपी के बंसत काे 7-7 और जगदीश मकवाना काे 3 वाेट मिले। ऐसे में भाजपा-बीटीपी में मामला टाई हाे गया। इस पर ड्राॅ निकाला गया। जिसमें कमला देवी उप प्रधान चुनी गई। बिछीवाड़ा से कांग्रेस के लालशंकर पंडवाला काे 25 में से 17 वाेट मिले। वे 6 वाेटाें के अंतर से जीते। 14 वाेट कांग्रेस के, 2 बीजेपी और एक निर्दलीय का वाेट उपप्रधान लालशंकर पंडवाला काे मिला। बीटीपी के नमोनारायण काे 8 वाेट मिले।

रिकॉल: 24 साल बाद दोहराया क्रॉस वोटिंग का इतिहास

डूंगरपुर में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनाव में कांग्रेस द्वारा की गई क्रॉस वोटिंग पहली बार नहीं हैं। इससे पहले वर्ष 1996 में क्रॉस वोटिंग हुई थी। 1996 के पंचायती राज चुनाव में पहली बार कांग्रेस की तरफ से 3 सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग कर भाजपा के उम्मीदवार को उप जिला प्रमुख जिताया था। कांग्रेस से पूर्व मंत्री महेंद्र परमार एवं ताराचंद भगोरा जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार थे।

कांग्रेस के सदस्यों ने गुप्त मतदान में महेंद्र परमार को पार्टी का प्रत्याशी तय किया था। महेंद्र परमार जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव जीते और उसके बाद उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए पार्टी नीति के अनुसार गैर आदिवासी को उपप्रमुख का मौका दिया जाता है। तत्कालीन वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने सागवाड़ा के ठाकुर मोहनपाल सिंह को उप जिला प्रमुख का उम्मीदवार बनाया और मतदान के दिन पार्टी के 5 सदस्य गायब हो गए। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की तरफ से वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने मशक्कत की। जिला परिषद सदस्यों को बुलाकर के मतदान कराया, लेकिन कांग्रेस के तीन जिला परिषद सदस्यों ने भाजपा को क्रॉस वोट किया था। तक भाजपा का उपजिला प्रमुख बना था।

