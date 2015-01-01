पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:जील अस्पताल में मरीज के दिमाग की सफल सर्जरी

सागवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
जील अस्पताल में एक मरीज के दिमाग की सफल सर्जरी की गई है। 17 नवंबर को बांसवाड़ा के पृथ्वीगंज निवासी तबस्सुम को भर्ती कराया गया। उसे डेढ़ वर्ष से कान में पस हो जाने की शिकायत थी। प्रारंभ में कान की दवाई से ठीक हो जाता था बाद में इस बीमारी ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। कान में दर्द के साथ ही सिर दर्द और बुखार होने लगा। सीटी स्कैन करवाया और इनके कान में इंफेक्शन की पुष्टि हुई।

कान में इन्फेक्शन इस कदर बढ़ गया था कि वह कान से होता हुआ ब्रेन तक पहुंच गया था वहां पर इन हैं ब्रेन के ऑपरेशन के लिए बताया गया परंतु वहां पर दिमाग के ऑपरेशन के लिए आधुनिक उपकरणों की कमी के चलते यह संभव न हो सका। परिजन इतने सक्षम नहीं थे कि दूरस्थ महानगरों में जाकर ऑपरेशन करवा सकते अतः उन्होंने सिर्फ मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट के सहारे इंफेक्शन का इलाज करना जारी रखा परंतु इनका इन्फेक्शन बढ़ता चला गया। रोग बढ़ने के कारण मरीज की आंखें अपने आप बंद हो जाती थी। इसके बाद उनके परिचित उनको जील अस्पताल में लाए।

यहां पर सबसे पहले न्यूरोसर्जन डॉक्टर प्रशांत सिंह और उनकी टीम ने माइनर ओटी में ही लगभग 300एमएल पस निकाला। अगले दिन ही दिमाग का ऑपरेशन किया गया। सबसे पहले इनके दिमाग की हड्डी को रिमूव किया गया और ब्रेन के साथ-साथ कान तक जो इंफेक्शन की वजह से जो पास जमा हो गया था वह लगभग 500 एमएल पस सफलतापूर्वक निकल दिया गया। इनके दिमाग की हड्डी भी संक्रमित थी जिसे सफलतापूर्वक निकला गया। अभी मरीज की हालत ऑपरेशन के उपरांत स्वस्थ है बुखार भी नहीं है और सभी अ

