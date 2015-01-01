पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीमलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:10 सीटों पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर, नौ पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला, भगोरा की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 37 ग्राम पंचायत में 86 हजार 545 मतदाता, 27 नवंबर को मतदान

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 27 नवंबर को सीमलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए मतदान होगा। यहां पिछली बार कांग्रेस की निमिषा भगोरा प्रधान रही थी जिसके कारण कांग्रेस यहां अपना कब्जा कायम रखने के साथ गढ़ बचाने के लिए पूरी तरह जद्दोजहद में लगी है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता व पूर्व सांसद ताराचंद भगोरा के पुत्र महेंद्र भगोरा के प्रत्याशी होने से प्रचार की कमान स्वयं तारांचद

भगोरा ने संभाल रखी है। यहां भाजपा भी हर हालत में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए भरसक प्रयत्न कर रही हैं। बीटीपी भी अपना दमखम दिखा रही है। पंचायत समिति की 19 सीटों में से 9 सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। वोटों का धूव्रीकरण होने के भी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। कुछ सीटों पर रोचक मुकाबले होने से पूरे जिले की नजर यहां पर बनी है।

पंचायत समिति का वार्ड नंबर 17 सीट जिले की हॉट सीट ,महेन्द्र भगोरा के सामने पूर्व सरंपचकारीलाल ननोमा : यह ग्राम पंचायत सादडिया के तीन बार सरपंच रह चुके हैं। वर्तमान में इनकी बहू रेखा सरपंच है। 25 वर्ष से ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच इनके परिवार से बनते आ रहे हैं। भाजपा का बोर्ड बनने की स्थिति में कारीलाल प्रधान के दावेदार है।
अनिल गरासिया : यह धंबोला ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच रह चुके हैं। इनकी मां भी ग्राम पंचायत की सरपंच है। भाजपा का बोर्ड बनता है यह भी प्रधान के दावेदारों के चर्चित चेहरे के रूप में शामिल है।
महेंद्र भगोरा : यह पूर्व सांसद व कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता तारांचद भगोरा के पुत्र है। यह पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए वार्ड नंबर 17 से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनता है तो यह प्रधान के सबसे प्रबल दावेदार है। यह संगठन में जिला उपाध्यक्ष है। राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति एवं जनजाति विकास परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष है। इनका मुकाबला भाजपा के अनिल गरासिया से है। यहां ताराचंद भगोरा की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है।

क्षेत्र की प्रमुख मांग : सीमलवाड़ा की मुख्य समस्या के रूप में यहां से गुजरने वाले स्टेट हाईवे 54 ए सीमलवाडा मांडली सड़क है। सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण गुजरात से आने वाले व जाने वाले वाहनों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सीमलवाड़ा कस्बे की यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से बदहाल है। इसका आज तक कोई समाधान नहीं हो सका है। इससे लोगों में रोष भी है।

पंचायत समिति के 19 वार्डों के लिए 68 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

वार्ड तीन : झलाप वार्ड से कांग्रेस की प्रवीणा बंजारा, भाजपा की राधा बंजारा, निर्दलीय कल्पना कटारा मैदान में है। वार्ड चार : इस वार्ड से सादडिया निवासी भाजपा के कारीलाल, कांग्रेस से श्यामलाल, निर्दलीय महेशचंद्र मैदान में है। कारीलाल प्रधान की दौड़ में सबसे आगे हैं। वार्ड 5 : सरथुना से भाजपा के जयसिंह, कांग्रेस से रायमल डामोर, निर्दलीय भायचंद डामोर मैदान में है। वार्ड एक : रास्ता वार्ड से भाजपा के विनेश कलासुआ, कांग्रेस से कमलेश रोत, निर्दलीय धीरज लाल विहात, नीलेश रोत मैदान में है। वार्ड 7 : भचड़िया से कांग्रेस के कन्हैया लाल, भाजपा के ईश्वरलाल, निर्दलीय कुंदन सिंह चौहान, भूरालाल डामोर, अर्जुन डामोर है। वार्ड 9 : बांकडा वार्ड से कांग्रेस की शांति देवी, भाजपा की उषा डामोर, निर्दलीय कल्पना खराड़ी मैदान में है। वार्ड10 : चाड़ोली से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी एडवोकेट बाल गोविंद पाटीदार, भाजपा के लोकेंद्र सिंह, निर्दलीय दिलीप भारती, सुभाष चंद्र डेंडोर, मुकेश कुमार डामोर, पीयूष कलाल मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 11 : बांसीया वार्ड से भाजपा के सत्य पाल रोत, कांग्रेस से विमल प्रकाश डोडियार, निर्दलीय शंकरलाल रोत मैदान में है। सत्यपाल प्रधान के दावेदार है। वार्ड 16 : पीठ वार्ड से कांग्रेस की गलू कटारा, भाजपा की निर्मला डामोर, निर्दलीय सुषमा खराड़ी मैदान में है। पीठ क्षेत्र कांग्रेस का गढ़ माना जाता है, लेकिन इस बार भाजपा व कांग्रेस में सीमुकाबले होने की संभावना लग रही है।

