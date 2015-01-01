पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:विवाहिता की संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत, पीहर पक्ष ने हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए पत्थर फेंके

सीमलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • धंबोला थाना क्षेत्र के गंधवा गांव के गोईया फला का मामला

धंबोला थाना क्षेत्र के गंधवा गांव के गोईया फला की विवाहिता शनिवार रात को लापता हो गई थी। रविवार सुबह उसका शव घर के पास तालाब में औधे मुंह पड़ा मिला। इसके बाद आक्रोशित पीहर पक्ष के लोगों ने हल्का पथराव कर दिया। हालांकि इससे किसी को चोट नहीं आई। शव को सीमलवाड़ा सीएचसी रखवा दिया।

समझाइश नहीं होने के कारण सोमवार को पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई होगी। दरअसल, शनिवार रात करीब 8 बजे राजपुर गांव में पीहर पक्ष के लोगों को सूचना मिली कि राजपुर निवासी संगीता पुत्री लक्ष्मण लाल कलासुआ घर पर नहीं है। काफी तलाश की है, लेकिन नहीं मिल पा रही है। इस पर संगीता के पीहर पक्ष राजपुर के कुछ परिजन रात को ही गंधवा गांव पहुंचे परंतु अंधेरा हो जाने की वजह से नहीं संगीता को ढूंढ नहीं पाए। रविवार सुबह फिर ढूंढने पर पास के ही तालाब में महिला का शव औंधे मुंह पड़ा मिला। जिस पर धंबोला पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। एसआई रणजीत सिंह, लक्ष्मण कटारा, जीतमल, भीमाराम मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां पर भीड़ आक्रोशित हो गई। इस दौरान गुस्से में आकर हल्का पथराव भी कर दिया।

हालांकि इसमें किसी को चोट नहीं आई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने समझाइश कर शव को सीमलवाड़ा सीएचसी लाया गया। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए डीएसपी मनोज सामरिया भी मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां पर उचित कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। मौके पर समझाइश नहीं होने के कारण शाम छह बजे तक भी पोस्टमार्टम की कार्यवाही नहीं हो सकी। इस दौरान गड़ापट्टा पीठ ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच पोपटलाल खराड़ी, गंधवा हड़मतिया सरपंच ईश्वर विहात, काउड़ा भाई कटारा, लीलाराम, पेमा भाई, धना भाई सहित सैकड़ों की तादाद में परिजन मौजूद रहे।

