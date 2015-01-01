पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:भागवत का श्रवण पुण्यदायी: द्विवेदी

सुरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • खेड़ापति हनुमान मंदिर में भागवत कथा शुरू

भागवत कथा सुनने से सैकड़ों जन्मों के पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। भागवत पुण्य देने वाली कथा है। यह जन्म जन्मांतर के पापों को नष्ट करती है। इसके सुनने से मनुष्य जीवन सफल हो जाता है। यह विचार पं.पुरुषोत्तम द्विवेदी ने बरही के खेड़ापति हनुमान मंदिर पर आयोजित भागवत कथा में कही।

उन्होंने पहले दिन की कथा सुनाते हुए भागवत के महात्म को बताया और कहा कि भागवत साक्षात भगवान है। इसका श्रवण पुण्यदायी है। बरही के भिंड इटावा रोड स्थित चंबल पुल के पास खेड़ापति हनुमान मंदिर पर रविवार से भागवत कथा का आयोजन प्रारंभ हुआ।

इस दौरान यहां श्रद्धालुओं ने कथा सुनी। हनुमान मंदिर पर बालकदास महाराज की पुण्य तिथि के अवसर पर 18वां वार्षिकोत्सव आयोजित किया जा रहा है। मंदिर के संत गोपालदास महाराज के सानिध्य में चल रहे इस आयोजन में मेनपुरी के कथावाचक पुरुषोत्तम द्विवेदी कथा सुना रहे हैं। कथा के उपरांत लोगों को प्रसाद बांटा गया।

