कार्यवाही की मांग:वरदा में समस्याओं के समाधान करने के लिए भटक रहे लाेग

वरदा3 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत वरदा के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी की अनुपस्थिति को लेकर बुधवार को गांव के लोगों ने जिला परिषद मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर कार्यवाही की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि ग्राम विकास अधिकारी बिना पूर्व सूचना के अनुपस्थित रहते हैं। औसतन प्रत्येक सप्ताह 2 या 3 घंटे की कार्यालय में आते हैं। इस कारण ग्रामीणों को अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर रोज भटकना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों को आर्थिक नुकसान के साथ समय भी बर्बाद होता है। ग्रामीणों ने मांग की है कि ग्राम विकास अधिकारी उपस्थिति नियमित कराई जाए। ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में कैलाश, आशीष डेंडोर, सुंदर, हनिया, रविन्द्र, हलिमा रोत आदि शामिल है।

