पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र से छह घंटे में हटाए 14 अतिक्रमण, आज भी हटाएंगे कब्जे, अतिक्रमियों में खौफ

बालाेतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेगा हाइवे के पास कब्जे हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू होते ही अतिक्रमियों में मचा हड़कंप
  • हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर मेगा हाइवे के पास प्रशासन ने चिन्हित किए थे 20 अतिक्रमण
  • हाईकोर्ट ने कलेक्टर व एसपी को 19 नवंबर तक रिपोर्ट पेश करने के दिए थे निर्देश

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर मंगलवार सुबह समदड़ी रोड़ मेगा हाइवे के समीप लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में प्रशासन ने पुलिस लवाजमे के साथ अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरु की। सुबह 11 बजे एसडीएम राेहित कुमार व डीएसपी सुभाष खोजा के नेतृत्व में जेसीबी मशीन से नदी की जद में आने वाले कच्चे निर्माण तोड़ने शुरु किए गए। कार्रवाई शुरु होते ही मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग एकत्रित हो गए। दिन भर चली कार्रवाई के दौरान प्रथम चरण में चिह्नित 20 में से 14 अतिक्रमणों को हटाया गया। बुधवार को भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

विरोध की आशंका काे देखते हुए करीब 8 थानों का जाब्ता, आरएसी की दो बटालियन के साथ महिला पुलिस तैनात रही। प्रशासन की ओर से तीन दिन पहले अतिक्रमण हटाने की तारीख निर्धारित करने के बाद कई अतिक्रमी हाईकोर्ट की शरण में पहुंच गए।

लूणी नदी में हो रखे बेशुमार अतिक्रमण को लेकर आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता सुमेर गौड़ की दायर जनहित याचिका में सुनवाई के बाद न्यायाधीश ने जिला कलक्टर व एसपी को तलब करते हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने का एक्शन प्लान तैयार करने के साथ 19 नवंबर को कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इस पर प्रशासन ने हाईकोर्ट में एक्शन प्लान पेश करने के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर प्लान तैयार कर चार चरणों में कार्रवाई करने का निर्णय लिया था।

प्रथम चरण के तहत 20 अतिक्रमणों को हटाया जाना है, जो अस्थाई व चारदीवारी निर्माण के हैं। मंगलवार को प्रशासन पूरी तैयारी के साथ मेगा हाइवे के समीप लूणी नदी में अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए पहुंचा। जहां पर एक फैक्ट्री के पीछे बनी चारदीवारी को जेसीबी से हटाया गया। इसके साथ ही दिन भर में कुल 14 अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाए गए।

8 थानों का जाब्ता व आरएसी के जवान तैनात

कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर डीएसपी सुभाषचंद्र खोजा के नेतृत्व में 4 इंस्पेक्टर के साथ गुड़ामालानी, आरजीटी, सिणधरी, पचपदरा, कल्याणपुर, मंडली, बालोतरा, समदड़ी थाने के 100 से अधिक जवान मौजूद रहे। जिसमें महिला पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल थी। वहीं आरएसी की दो बटालियन के साथ नगर परिषद की टीमें मौजूद रही। इसके साथ ही थानाधिकारी निरंजनप्रतापसिंह, नायब तहसीलदार मूलाराम सैन, पटवारी बेसराराम प्रजापत, सुखदेव पालीवाल, सूजाराम, नरपत कुमार मौजूद रहे।

छह घंटे में 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए

मेगा हाइवे ओवरब्रिज से पहले लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र के समीप कई फैक्ट्रियां संचालित हो रही है। जिसमें कुछ संचालकों ने खातेदारी के अलावा बहाव क्षेत्र में अस्थाई रुप से छींणे लगा व चारदीवारी कर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। वहीं कई जनों ने बड़े भूभाग पर बाड़ाबंदी कर दी। मंगलवार को इस अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई 6 घंटे तक चली। जिसमें 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए।'

लूणी नदी क्षेत्र से 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए

^लूणी नदी में जो 99 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे, न्यायालय का उनको चरणबद्ध तरीके से हटाने का आदेश था। लूणी के बहाव क्षेत्र में आने वाले खसरों में काबिज कुछ अतिक्रमी सुनवाई के लिए हाईकोर्ट में गए हैं। उनको अभी हम रोक रहे हैं, उसका आदेश आते ही उनको भी हटाया जाएगा। वहीं द्वितीय व तृतीय चरण में चिह्नित अतिक्रमण के पक्षकारान भी कोर्ट में गए हैं, इसमें माननीय न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दिन कुल 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं।
- रोहित कुमार, एसडीएम बालोतरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें