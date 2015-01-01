पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:9 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए,जिले का आंकड़ा 5173 पहुंचा,204 एक्टिव केस

बालोतरा/बाड़मेर28 मिनट पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा कम नहीं हो रहा है। लगातार पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को जिले में 9 पॉजिटिव केस आए। इसके साथ जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5173 पहुंच गया है। शनिवार को 366 सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें 9 पॉजिटिव और 351 निगेटिव आए। जबकि 15 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। अब जिले में 204 रोगी एक्टिव है। जिले में अब तक 90110 जांचें हुई है।

बालोतरा में शनिवार को राजकीय नाहटा चिकित्सालय बालोतरा में आई रिपोर्ट में 8 नए पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें से एक सिवाना, एक बायतु व तीन बालोतरा शहर के हैं, वहीं एक कल्याणपुर, एक पचपदरा व एक तिलवाड़ा का है। इन आंकड़ों से साफ है कि कोरोना का कहर ग्रामीण एरिया में भी चल रहा है, जबकि गांवों में सावधानियां एकदम घट गई है। शादी-समारोहों में लोग मास्क तक नहीं लगा रहे।

