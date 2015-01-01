पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:लूणी नदी में अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर एक्शन प्लान तैयार 10 से शुरू होगी कार्रवाई, अब चार चरणों में हटेंगे अतिक्रमण

बालोतरा2 घंटे पहले
अतिक्रमियों ने लूणी नदी को भी नहीं छोड़ा, दुकानें व इमारतें खड़ी कर जमाए कब्जे
  • पहले चरण के दौरान चिन्हित किए गए 99 अतिक्रमण हटाए जाएंगे

लूणी नदी में किए गए अतिक्रमण को हटाने के लिए प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद हो गया है। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर खाका तैयार कर 10 नवंबर से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। लूणी नदी के किनारे हुए 99 अतिक्रमणों को प्रशासन ने चार चरणों में चिह्नित किया है। इस दरम्यान गांधीपुरा श्मशानघाट से लेकर तृतीय रेलवे फाटक तक चिह्नित किए गए सभी अतिक्रमणों को बारी-बारी से हटाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए नगर परिषद को संसाधन उपलब्ध करवाने तथा पुलिस अधिकारियों को जाब्ता तैनाती के लिए कहा गया है।

लूणी नदी से अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर दायर याचिका में हाईकोर्ट के सख्त निर्देश के बाद प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर पूरी तैयारियां कर दी है। इसे लेकर प्रशासन ने कोर्ट में एक्शन प्लान भी पेश कर दिया है। इसके तहत 10 नवंबर को चारीदवारी, छींणे व श्मशानघाट सहित छोटे अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरु कर दी जाएगी। कार्रवाई के दौरान प्रशासन, राजस्व विभाग, नगर परिषद सहित पुलिस के अधिकारी व जाब्ता मौजूद रहेगा। हर बार अतिक्रमी नया दांव पेच खेलकर इससे बच जाते थे।

अब हाईकोर्ट के सख्त रवैये व प्रशासन के अलर्ट होने के बाद अतिक्रमियों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। खासताैर उन अतिक्रमियों के सामने ज्यादा दिक्कत पैदा हो गई है, जो दशकों से नदी की भूमि पर काबिज है और लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर इमारतें खड़ी कर दी।

ऐसे में ये अतिक्रमी अब वकील व जानकारों से सलाह लेकर किसी तरह से बचने के जतन में लग गए हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में राजस्व विभाग की ओर से 99 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए गए हैं। गांधीपुरा माली समाज श्मशानघाट से लेकर तृतीय रेलवे फाटक तक अतिक्रमियों ने इस जमीन पर बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतें, सामाजिक भवन, गोशाला, श्मशानघाट, दुकानें आदि बनाकर अपना कामकाज शुरु कर दिया है।

चार चरणों में होगी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई

अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर प्रशासन ने जो एक्शन प्लान कोर्ट में पेश किया है, इसमें चार चरणों में अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। चरण तारीख कुल हटने वाले अतिक्रमण प्रथम चरण 10, 11 व 12 तारीख 20 (अस्थाई व चारदीवारी) द्वितीय चरण 13 से 17 दिसंबर 11 तृतीय चरण 21 से 24 दिसंबर 21 चतुर्थ चरण 44 (ऐसे अतिक्रमण जिनका मामला हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा है, इसमें डबल बैंच के आदेशानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी)

^हाईकोर्ट के आदेशानुसार लूणी नदी के किनारे किए गए अतिक्रमण हटाए जाएंगे। अतिक्रमण स्टेप वाई स्टेप हटाए जाएंगे। प्रथम चरण में 10 नवंबर से कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। इसमें 20 अतिक्रमण हटाए जाएंगे। वहीं पंचायती राज चुनाव के बाद 13 दिसंबर से दूसरे चरण की कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी।
- रोहित कुमार, एसडीएम बालोतरा

