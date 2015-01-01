पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क:कोविड रोगियों के लिए उपचार के लिए नाहटा अस्पताल में 40 पलंग का अतिरिक्त वार्ड बनेगा

बालोतरा4 घंटे पहले
  • हिदायत के बाद भी नहीं मान रहे लोग, सब्जी मंडी व बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क की नहीं हो रही पालना

प्रदेश में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों की तादाद को देखते हुए सरकार ने चिकित्सा विभाग को माकूल प्रबंध रखने के आदेश दिए हैं, ताकि संक्रमण के चलते रोगियों को समय पर उपचार की सही सुविधा मिल सके। इसे लेकर शहर के राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल में कोविड-19 रोगियों के उपचार के लिए 40 पलंग का अतिरिक्त वार्ड स्थापित किया जा रहा है। इस वार्ड को शाह पुखराज पारसमल चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट मुंबई, बालोतरा ने गोद लिया है। ट्रस्ट द्वारा महावीर इंटरनेशनल के माध्यम से चिकित्सालय के प्रस्ताव पर करीब 7 लाख रुपए के उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि सर्दी का असर बढ़ने के साथ ही प्रदेश सहित देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की तादाद दिनोंदिन बढ़ती ही जा रही है। सोमवार को बालोतरा शहर में 7 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हुई है।

कोविड संक्रमण को देखते हुए उपचार को लेकर सरकार अपने स्तर पर तमाम प्रयास कर रही है, इसके साथ सरकारी अस्पतालों में पर्याप्त संसाधन व सुविधा को लेकर महकमे को निर्देशित भी कर रखा है, ताकि आगामी दिनों में संक्रमितों की तादाद बढ़े तो उन्हें आसानी से उपचार उपलब्ध करवाया जा सके। इसे देखते हुए राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल में 40 पलंग का अतिरिक्त वार्ड स्थापित किया जा रहा है। वार्ड को शाह पुखराज पारसमल चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट ने गोद लिया है, जिसमें करीब 7 लाख रुपए के उपकरण भी उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। इससे पहले ट्रस्ट की ओर से ब्लड बैंक के लिए करीब 11 लाख रुपए के उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाए गए थे।

सोशल डिस्टेंस भी भूले, इक्का-दुक्का लोग ही मास्क लगाए नजर आए

राजस्थान सरकार ने प्रदेश में कोविड को देखते हुए धारा 144 लगा रखी है। वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंस व बिना मास्क लगे घूमते पाए जाने पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई के निर्देश दे रखे हैं इसके बावजूद लोग बेपरवाह बने हुए हैं। मूंगड़ा रोड पर स्थित नई सब्जी मंडी में सोमवार को अधिकांश व्यापारी व खरीदार बिना मास्क लगाए नजर आए। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस की भी पालना कहीं नजर नहीं आ रही थी।

सब्जी मंडी में जोधपुर के साथ ही गुजरात के साथ अहमदाबाद व अन्य जिलों से सब्जी व फल की गाड़ियां आती हैं, जिसकी खरीदारी के लिए उपखंड बालोतरा व सिवाना क्षेत्र के गांवों व कस्बों से लोग पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में गाइडलाइन के अवहेलना करने से संक्रमण का खतरा और अधिक बढ़ जाता है। इस पर प्रशासन व पुलिस सब्जी मंडी में अवहेलना करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए, ताकि अन्य लाेग भी इससे सबक लेें।

आठ जने पॉजिटिव आए, बुजुर्ग को जोधपुर रेफर करते समय मौत

सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में बालोतरा शहर के 7 जने पॉजिटिव आए हैं। डॉ. गणपत कच्छवाह ने बताया कि शहर के वार्ड सं. 4, 10,18 व 26 से 1-1 व वार्ड सं. 23 से 3 पॉजिटिव अाए हैं। वहीं शहर निवासी 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग नरसिंग पुत्र मगाराम काे बुखार आने के बाद इनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। सोमवार को जोधपुर रेफर के दौरान बीच रास्ते में मौत हो गई।

कोविड रोगियों के उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में 40 पलंग का अतिरिक्त वार्ड स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए आग्रह पर भामाशाह आगे आए हैं, इस ट्रस्ट की ओर से समय-समय पर अस्पताल में सुविधा को लेकर सहयोग किया जाता रहा है। सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही संक्रमण का खतरा भी अधिक बढ़ा है, इसके लिए लोगांे को मास्क लगाए रखने व सोशल डिस्टेंस को लेकर हिदायत दी जा रही है। आमजन खुद जितना सचेत रहेगा, उतना ही बचाव होगा।
- डॉ. बलराज सिंह पंवार, पीएमओ राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल बालोतरा

