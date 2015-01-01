पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बालोतरा को बड़ी सौगात:नाहटा अस्पताल में मिलेगी सीसीयू-आईसीयू की सुविधा, 20 साल से चल रही मांग होगी पूरी

बालोतराएक घंटा पहले
बालोतरा. अस्पताल में निरीक्षण कर जानकारी लेते चिकित्सा व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी।
  • पचपदरा विधायक के प्रयास रंग लाए

उपखंड के सबसे बड़े राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल में क्षेत्रवासियों को सीसीयू-आईसीयू की सौगात मिली है। करीब 20 सालों से चल रही मांग पूरी होने के साथ मरीजों को बेहतर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं मिलेगी। कुछ महीनों में अस्पताल में सीसीयू-आईसीयू उपकरण समेत लगने से गंभीर मरीजों को इलाज के लिए जोधपुर या गुजरात के बड़े शहरों में जाने से छुटकारा मिलेगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि विधायक मदन प्रजापत ने विधानसभा सत्र में सीसीयू-आईसीयू की जरूरत के संबंध में अवगत करवाया। इस पर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग शासन उप सचिव ने सीसीयू व आईसीयू खोले जाने एवं अतिरिक्त पदों के सृजन, भवन निर्माण व उपकरणों की प्रशासनिक एवं वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की।

अस्पताल में 6 बैडेड सीसीयू-आईसीयू की स्वीकृति के साथ ही नवीन पद भी सृजित किए हैं। इसमें कनिष्ठ विशेषज्ञ (निश्चेतन) का एक, चिकित्सा अधिकारी (स्नातकोत्तर मेडिसिन) के दो, नर्स ग्रेड द्वितीय के 6 पद स्वीकृत किए हैं।

बाड़मेर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल ने बालोतरा अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया, व्यवस्थाएं देखी

जिला कलेक्टर के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को बाड़मेर मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल व सीएमएचओ ने बालोतरा अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। पीएमओ बलराजसिंह पंवार ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ.आर.के.अंसारी, सीएमएचओ डॉ.बीएल विश्नोई ने एसडीएम नरेश सोनी के साथ बालोतरा राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया।

अस्पताल में मरीजों के इलाज, बैड संबंधित जानकारी ली तथा कोरोना अपडेट मांगा। अस्पताल में आवश्यक उपकरणों के बारे में भी बताया। बाद में पीएमओ व वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर 50 बैड वार्ड, ऑक्सीजन प्लांट शुरु करने के निर्देश दिए।

20 सालों से जरूरत, अब तक की सबसे बड़ी सौगात

बालोतरा क्षेत्र से एक नेशनल हाइवे, एक मेगा हाइवे, दो स्टेट हाइवे गुजरते हैं। इन मार्गों पर आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती है। इसके साथ ही बालोतरा में इंडस्ट्रीज भी है। सिवाना उपखण्ड से आने वाले मरीज भी बालोतरा अस्पताल पहुंचते है। अक्सर दुर्घटनाओं में गंभीर मरीजों को नाहटा अस्पताल लाने के बाद प्राथमिक उपचार कर जोधपुर रेफर करना पड़ता था।

जोधपुर से भी मरीज बेहतर इलाज के लिए गुजरात के बड़े शहरों की तरफ रूख करते। करीब 20 सालों से नाहटा अस्पताल में सीसीयू-आईसीयू की मांग चल रही थी जो पूरी होने से क्षेत्रवासियों को काफी सुविधा मिलेगी। यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी सौगात है। इससे पहले नाहटा अस्पताल में ट्रोमा सेंटर की स्वीकृति भी हो रखी है।

तीन-चार महीने के भीतर शुरू करेंगे सेवाएं
^विधानसभा सत्र में निरंतर बालोतरा अस्पताल की जरूरत के संबंध में अवगत करवाया। सीसीयू-आईसीयू की स्वीकृति से मरीजों को सुविधा मिलेगी। तीन-चार महीने के भीतर ही सीसीयू-आईसीयू स्थापित करेंगे ताकि सेवाएं प्रारंभ हो।
- मदन प्रजापत, विधायक

उपकरण की लिस्ट भेज दी है
^बालोतरा अस्पताल में सीसीयू-आईसीयू लगेगा। इसके लिए स्वीकृति मिल गई है तथा संबंधित उपकरणों की लिस्ट भी बनाकर भेज दी है। अब गंभीर मरीजों का इलाज यहां हो सकेगा। इसके लिए जोधपुर-गुजरात जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।
- बलराजसिंह पंवार, पीएमओ, राजकीय नाहटा अस्पताल बालोतरा

