बैठक:पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस-भाजपा की बैठकें शुरू, जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों पर भी चर्चा

बालोतराएक घंटा पहले
देवंदी में आयोजित कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक को संबोधित करते विधायक भायल।
  • भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने दावेदारों से मांगे आवेदन, दोनों ही दलों ने चुनाव को लेकर कमर कसी

स्थानीय गोविंद नगर रत्नेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के समीप स्थित रिसोर्ट में पचपदरा विधायक मदन प्रजापत की उपस्थिति व ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भगवत सिंह जसोल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित कांग्रेस की बैठक आयोजित हुई। इसमें पंचायत राज चुनाव को लेकर इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों व समर्थकों को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक प्रजापत ने कहा कि कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़कर विकास की राह में आगे बढ़ना है। प्रदेश में कांग्रेस का शासन है।

हमारे यहां के पंचायत समिति प्रधान व जिला प्रमुख भी कांग्रेस के बनेंगे तो विकास की गति में तीव्रता आएगी। विधायक प्रजापत ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार कभी भी किसानों व मजदूरों की हितैषी नहीं रही है यह पार्टी बड़े पूंजीपति घरानों की समर्थक है। आप किसान विरोधी बिलों के विरोध में चलाए जा रहे हस्ताक्षर अभियान में भाग लेकर उक्त बिलों का विरोध करे।

ब्लॉक संगठन महामंत्री शंकरलाल सलुंदिया ने पंचायत राज चुनाव में भाग लेने की पात्रता की जानकारी दी। पंचायत समिति बालोतरा के सभी 25 वार्डों के लिए एक से अधिक आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं जिनके बारे में कमेटी द्वारा चयन किया जाएगा।

बैठक में पूर्व जिला प्रमुख प्रियंका मेघवाल, पूर्व प्रधान जमुना देवी गोदारा, ओमप्रकाश भील जसोल, सरपंच ईश्वर सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच गोविंद राम खारवाल, गोपाराम पंवार, गोपाराम पालीवाल, बख्तावर सिंह राणा, धनराज खारवाल, शारदा चौधरी, एडवोकेट सुरेश नारायण, रामप्रसाद अरोड़ा, एडवोकेट महेश खारवाल, चैन सिंह भाटी, दौलत राम गोदारा, जैसल सिंह खारवाल मौजूद रहे।

कल्याणपुर (आंचलिक) . कस्बे में आगामी पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर के चुनाव प्रभारी झूमर लाल की अध्यक्षता में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। संयोजक दौला राम कुआं ने बताया कि अलग-अलग प्रत्याशियों के फॉर्म का वितरण किया गया। आगामी दिनों में जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों के नाम फीडबैक के अनुसार लिए जाएंगे।

पाटोदी . मंडल कार्यकारिणी की चुनावी बैठक मंछापूर्णा बालाजी मंदिर प्रांगण में चुनाव प्रभारी अशरफअली की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। बैठक में आगामी पंचायतीराज चुनावों के संबंध में इच्छुक दावेदारों के आवेदन प्राप्त किए गए। चुनावी प्रभारी अशरफअली ने कहा कि आगामी चुनावों में भाजपा परिवार को एकजुटता से विजयी बनाना है।

इस दौरान जिला महामंत्री बालाराम मूंढ, जिला उपाध्यक्ष नखतसिंह कालेवा, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल चांदोरा ने विचार व्यक्त किए। बैठक में पुरखाराम चांदोरा, मिश्रीमल आचार्य, थानाराम जीनगर, कुंदनमल जीनगर, रमेश प्रजापत, अशोक सालेचा, भोमाराम चांदोरा, अलीखां खालत, चिमनाराम पतासर, रामनरेश, जसवंतसिंह साथूणी मौजूद रहे।

समदड़ी स्टेशन. बजरंग वाटिका परिसर में भाजपा मंडल की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इसमें चुनावी चर्चा की गई। बैठक में सिवाना विधायक हमीरसिंह भायल, समदड़ी मंडल चुनाव प्रभारी पारस मल भण्डारी, चुनाव सह प्रभारी बाबु सिंह राजपुरोहित, पूर्व विधायक कान सिंह कोटड़ी, महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष विजय लक्ष्मी राजपुरोहित, ओबिसी मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष इन्द्राराम चौधरी, मंडल अध्यक्ष पारस प्रजापत सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर कार्यकर्ता तैयार रहें: भायल

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020 को लेकर गुरुवार को सिवाना समिति के चुनावों को लेकर सिवाना और पादरू भाजपा मंडल की संयुक्त बैठक भिड़भंजन महादेव परिसर देवंदी में आयोजित हुई। सिवाना पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्ड व जिला परिषद के सिवाना एरिया के वार्डों को लेकर भी चर्चा हुई। सिवाना समिति के चुनाव प्रभारी ने कहा कि पंचायती राज चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है।

घर-घर जाकर भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील करें। प्रभारी पुष्पराज, संयोजक वीरसिंह सेला, मंडल अध्यक्ष नगसिंह राजपुरोहित, मंडल अध्यक्ष सुरताराम देवासी ने सभी के आवेदन लिए। आयोजित बैठक को विधायक हमीरसिंह भायल, पूर्व विधायक कानसिंह कोटड़ी, सूजाराम देवासी सहित कार्यकर्ताओं ने संबोधित किया और भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाने की बात कही।

विधायक सिवाना ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र में तीन समितियां है, तीनों में ही भाजपा का बोर्ड बनेगा, यह सब कार्यकर्ताओं के बल पर होगा। कहा कि पार्टी का सिंबल लेकर जो भी व्यक्ति आपके बिच आता है उसका हमको साथ देना है पर सिंबल आप कार्यकर्ताओं के कहने से ही पार्टी देगी। बताया कि एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी की आरक्षित सीटों पर प्रत्याशी अपना जाति प्रमाण पत्र तैयार करवा लें, ताकि समय पर आवेदन हो सके।

चुनाव 5 दिसंबर को है परंतु आवेदन सभी को 5 से 9 नवंबर तक ही करना है। पार्टी का उम्मीदवार जिताऊ ओर टिकाऊ होना बहुत आवश्यक है। अभी से सबको काम पर लगना है पार्टी की कोर कमेटी सभी आवेदनों पर विचार करेगी फिर अंतिम निर्णय आप सभी के सहयोग से होगा। जिला परिषद वार्ड 22, 23 व 24 के लिए भी आवेदन आज ही करना है।

बैठक में सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ विधायक सिवाना हमीरसिंह भायल, पूर्व विधायक कानसिंह कोटड़ी, इंदाराम, सोहनसिंह भायल, महंत नरोत्तमदास कुंडल, लक्ष्मणसिंह कोटड़ी, पारस प्रजापत समदड़ी, अरुण सालेचा, देवंदी सरपंच नारायणसिंह मौजूद रहे।

