कार्रवाई:लूणी नदी में अतिक्रमण; तीन दिन में कलेक्टर और एसपी हाईकोर्ट में पेश करेंगे एक्शन प्लान

बालोतरा5 घंटे पहले
  •
  • कोर्ट ने 19 नवंबर को अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की डे टू डे प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए
  • चुनाव के कारण कोर्ट में पेशी पर नहीं आने की मांगी थी मोहलत, खारिज की

आप लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की पालना नहीं करा रहे हो, इसी वजह से पॉल्यूशन बढ़ रहा है और पर्यावरण नष्ट हो रहा है। इसलिए हम आज मास्क लगाकर घूम रहे हैं। अतिक्रमण का रेकर्ड बनाए हुए 5 साल हो गए हैं और अब आप कह रहे हैं चुनाव आ गए...! हाईकोर्ट डबल बैंच के न्यायमूर्ति संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वरलाल व्यास ने मंगलवार को लूणी नदी में किए गए अतिक्रमण मामले में दायर जनहित याचिका सुमेरलाल शर्मा बनाम स्टेट ऑफ राजस्थान में सुनवाई करते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कलेक्टर व एसपी को फटकार लगाते हुए तीन दिन में अतिक्रमण हटाने का एक्शन प्लान पेश करने और आगामी 19 नवंबर को अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की

डे टू डे प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही 2 नवंबर को पेशी के दौरान कलेक्टर व एसपी की ओर से पंचायती राज चुनाव को देखते हुए मोहलत देने के पेश किए गए हल्फनामे की अर्जी को भी खारिज कर दिया। इसके बाद तीन नवंबर काे कलेक्टर अाैर एसपी दाेनाें ही अदालत में पेश हुए।

उल्लेखनीय है कि लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में पिछले पांच दशक से अतिक्रमी काबिज है। उन्होंने यहां पर अतिक्रमण कर पक्के निर्माण कर व्यवसाय शुरु कर दिए तो किसी ने दुकानें बनाकर किराए पर दे दी। लंबे समय तक कार्रवाई होते नहीं देख धीरे-धीरे नए अतिक्रमी काबिज हो गए। हालात यह हो गए कि गांधीपुरा माली समाज श्मशानघाट से लेकर तृतीय रेलवे फाटक तक 99 जनों ने अतिक्रमण कर बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतें,

सामाजिक भवन, गोशाला, श्मशानघाट, दुकानें आदि बना दी। वहीं कई जनों ने पट्टे भी प्राप्त कर लिए। अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर जब भी बात उठती तो ये अतिक्रमी पट्टा व अन्य कागजात होने की बात कहकर पेंच अड़ा देते। ऐसे में प्रशासन व राजस्व विभाग भी इसमें रुचि नहीं ले रहा था। नतीजा वर्ष 2014 में पहली बार हुए राजस्व विभाग के सर्वे में 56 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित हुए और दो साल बाद 2016 में इसकी संख्या 90 तक

पहुंच गई। वर्तमान में 99 अतिक्रमी मौके पर काबिज है। इसे लेकर सिणली निवासी आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता सुमेरलाल शर्मा ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की। जिसमें सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायाधीश ने 28 सितंबर को कलेक्टर व एसपी को तलब कर प्लानिंग रिपोर्ट पेश करने के आदेश दिए, लेकिन काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते सुनवाई 2 नवंबर तक टल गई थी।

पहले दिन कलेक्टर व एसपी के पेश नहीं होने पर कोर्ट सख्त

हाईकोर्ट डबल बैंच में 2 नवंबर को कलेक्टर व एसपी को पेश होना था, लेकिन उन्होंने पंचायती राज चुनाव होने का हवाला देते हुए मोहलत देने का हल्फनामा पेश किया, लेकिन न्यायाधीश ने फटकार लगाते हुए अर्जी खारिज कर दी और मंगलवार को उपस्थित होने के निर्देश दिए। इस पर मंगलवार को कलक्टर विश्राम मीणा, एसपी आनंद शर्मा के साथ एसडीएम रोहित कुमार भी मौजूद रहे।

न्यायमूर्ति संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वरलाल व्यास ने कहा कि अभी तक अतिक्रमण क्यों नहीं हटाए गए। तब कलक्टर ने कहा कि जबसे मैंने ज्वॉइन किया है, तब से मैं इस पर काम कर रहा हूं। माननीय न्यायालय का जैसा आदेश होगा, वैसा हम कर देंगे और सभी अतिक्रमण हटा दिए जाएंगे। इस पर न्यायाधीश ने उन्होंने तीन दिन में एक्शन प्लान पेश करने के आदेश दिए। वहीं 19 नवंबर तक अतिक्रमण हटाकर उसकी प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के आदेश दिए।

पंचायती राज चुनाव व कांस्टेबल भर्ती का हवाला देकर छूट देने की मांगी मोहलत
सुनवाई के दौरान कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा व एसपी आनंद शर्मा ने न्यायाधीश के समक्ष बात रखते हुए कहा कि तीन अतिक्रमी अपना सामान लेकर स्वयं ही चले गए हैं। अब पंचायती राज चुनाव व कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा होने से व्यस्त है। इसके चलते कुछ समय की मोहलत दी जाए, सभी अतिक्रमण एक साथ हटा देंेगे।

इस पर न्यायाधीश ने मोहलत देने से मना करते हुए कहा कि अतिक्रमण हटाते तो अब तक हटा देते, लेकिन आप लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की पालना नहीं कर रहे हो। साथ ही उन्होंने 31 दिसंबर तक सारे अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए।

