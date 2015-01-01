पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप प्रधान चुनाव:गोविंदराम बालोतरा, श्रवणसिंह कल्याणपुर, मांडू कंवर पाटोदी व शैतानसिंह समदड़ी उप प्रधान चुने

बालोतराएक घंटा पहले
  • सिवाना में दूसरी बार भी निर्दलीय बनी उप प्रधान, बालोतरा प्रधान भगवतसिंह ने किया पदभार ग्रहण

उप प्रधान पद पर चुनाव को लेकर शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति में शांतिपूर्वक मतदान संपन्न हुए। बालोतरा में कांग्रेस से गोविंदराम खारवाल व भाजपा से तीजो ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। इसमें गोविंदराम खारवाल उप प्रधान चुने गए। गोविंदराम खारवाल को 14 व भाजपा की तीजो को 11 मत प्राप्त हुए।

कांग्रेस के पास कुल 15 सीटें है, लेकिन एक सदस्य ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की। इसके चलते भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 11 मत प्राप्त हुए। उप प्रधान बनने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने गोंविदराम खारवाल को साफा-माला पहनाकर बधाई दी। वहीं इस दिन प्रधान भगवतसिंह जसोल ने शुभ मुहूर्त में पदभार ग्रहण किया। विधायक मदन प्रजापत सहित कार्यकर्ताओं ने साफा-माला पहनाकर बधाई दी। इस दौरान पूर्व प्रधान दरियादेवी, जसोल सरपंच ईश्वरसिंह, भंवरलाल बेनीवाल, रविंद्र पालसिंह सराणा, हुकमरान राठौड़सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

कल्याणपुर

पंचायत समिति कल्याणपुर के उपप्रधान पद पर शुक्रवार को श्रवणसिंह सरवड़ी को निर्विरोध चुना गया। प्रधान के बाद उप प्रधान भी कल्याणपुर पंचायत समिति में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए। भाजपा की ओर से श्रवणसिंह सरवड़ी ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी शैतानसिंह चौहान के समक्ष आवेदन जमा करवाया। कांग्रेस पार्टी से उपप्रधान पद के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया गया। भाजपा का एक ही आवेदन होने पर श्रवणसिंह सरवड़ी को पंचायत समिति के दूसरे उपप्रधान के रूप में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित कर शपथ दिलाई गई। इस दौरान प्रधान उम्मेदसिंह अराबा, पूर्व प्रधान हरिसिंह उमरलाई, भाजपा मण्डल संयोजक झूमरलाल सार्जेंट मौजूद रहे।

समदड़ी

उप प्रधान चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा से शैतानसिंह व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर सीतादेव ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। पार्टी ने शैतानसिंह खंडप को संबल दे दिया, इस पर पार्टी कार्यालय में काफी देर तक जमकर हंगामा हुआ। सदस्यों ने एक-दूसरे भेदभाव के आरोप लगाए। वरिष्ठ नेताओं की समझाइश के बाद आखिर में सीतादेवी पटेल ने पार्टी पक्ष में अपना नामांकन वापस लिया। वहीं शैतानसिंह निर्विरोध उप प्रधान निर्वाचित हुए। इस दौरान प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य बाबूलाल परिहार, चुनाव संयोजक बाबूसिंह राजगुरु, मंडल अध्यक्ष पारसमल प्रजापत मौजूद रहे।

पाटोदी

पाटोदी में कांग्रेस को बहुमत प्राप्त होने के बावजूद भाजपा ने पहले प्रधान सीट पर कब्जा जमाया, वहीं उप प्रधान की सीट भी भाजपा के खाते में गई। शुक्रवार को भाजपा से मांडू कंवर व कांग्रेस से भोमाराम ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। इसमें मांडू कंवर के पक्ष में 8 वोट मिले, वहीं भोमाराम को 7 मत प्राप्त हुए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने मांडू कंवर को शपथ ग्रहण करवाई। मांडू कंवर के उप प्रधान बनने पर विजयी जुलूस निकाला गया। इसमें प्रधान ममता प्रजापत, प्रधान प्रतिनिधि जोगेंद्र प्रजापत, नखतसिंह कालेवा सहित सदस्य व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत होने के बावजूद सिवाना में एक बार फिर उप प्रधान की कमान निर्दलीय के हाथ लगी। क्रॉस वोटिंग से रतन कंवर सिवाना की उप प्रधान चुनी गई। ज्ञात रहे कि पिछले चुनावों में भी कांग्रेस पार्टी बहुमत में होने के बावजूद निर्दलीय रीटा छाजेड़ उप प्रधान बनी थी। उप प्रधान पद के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा के अलावा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी रतन कंवर ने नामांकन जमा करवाया था। मतदान के दौरान कांग्रेस को सिर्फ 2 मत, भाजपा को 10 व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी रतन कंवर को 13 वोट मिले। रतन कंवर ने वार्ड सं. 1 से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ते हुए जीत दर्ज की थी।

