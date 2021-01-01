पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण:बालोतरा से अवैध धुपाई को जोधपुर पहुंच रहे 8 हजार कपड़े के थान, जोजरी बहाव क्षेत्र में बाड़मेर के सैकड़ों खेत बर्बाद

बालोतरा2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: स्वरूपसिंह सोढ़ा
  • बड़े स्तर पर हो रही कपड़े की अवैध धुपाई के खिलाफ जोधपुर व बाड़मेर के प्रदूषण विभाग के अधिकारी मौन
  • एनजीटी न्यायाधीश ने एक पखवाड़े पहले डोली में खराब हुए जलस्तर का लिया था जायजा

बालोतरा व पाली जिले में मीठे पानी की कमी के चलते हर दिन हजारों कपड़े के थान धुपाई के लिए जोधपुर जिले के गांवों में संचालित अवैध धुपाई इकाइयों में पहुंच रहे हैं। वहां गांवों में कृषि कुंओं व खेतों में इकाइयां संचालित कर कपड़े की धुपाई की जाती है, इसके बाद तैयार माल वापस बालोतरा व पाली जिले की इकाइयों में पहुंचता है।

प्रतिदिन लाखों मीटर कपड़े की धुपाई में काम आने वाला हजारों लीटर रासायनिक पानी जोजरी के बहाव क्षेत्र से होते हुए बाड़मेर जिले के गांवों तक पहुंचता है। लगातार पानी के बहाव के चलते भूमिगत जलस्तर खराब हो रहे हैं। बरसात के मौसम में यहां के हालात और भयावह हो जाते हैं। लोगों के पीने के पानी में रासायनिक पानी पहुंचता है।

इसे लेकर सैकड़ों ग्रामीण प्रदर्शन कर प्रशासन तक अपनी बात पहुंचा चुके हैं, लेकिन इस पर लगाम नहीं लग रही है। हालांकि एनजीटी की सख्ती के बाद जोधपुर जिला प्रशासन ने सालावास, शेरगढ़ सहित कई गांवों में अवैध धुपाई इकाइयों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए बड़ी मात्रा में कपड़ा जब्त करने के साथ इकाइयों को ध्वस्त किया था, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद फिर से धुपाई का कामकाज शुरू हो गया है।

बालाेतरा की इकाइयों में प्रोसेस के लिए पहुंच रहे कपड़े में शिथिलता लाने के लिए मीठे पानी से धुपाई की जाती है, लेकिन यहां के पानी में भूगर्भीय पानी में टीडीएस की मात्रा अधिक होने से धुपाई के दौरान पूरी तरह से सही नहीं बैठ पाता है, इस पर यहां के उद्यमी करीब के जिलों के मीठे पानी वाले गांवों में धुपाई के लिए कपड़ा भेजता है।

धुपाई कार्य में मिल रहे अच्छे मुनाफे पर कई लोग इस कार्य से जुड़े हैं जो जालोर, बाड़मेर व जोधपुर के जिले के सीमावर्ती गांवों में संचालित कृषि कुओं पर धुपाई कर तैयार माल को वापस पहुंचाते हैं। कई सालों से अवैध कार्य का यह सिलसिला जारी है, जो आज दर्जनों गांवों तक पहुंच गया है। इस बात से प्रशासन व राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के अधिकारी अच्छी तरह से वाकिफ है, लेकिन कार्रवाई की जहमत नहीं उठाते हैं। एनजीटी की सख्ती पर अधिकारी कभी-कभार कार्रवाई के लिए जरूर पहुंच जाते हैं।

बालोतरा से पहुंच रहे 8 हजार थान, साढ़े 6 लाख रुपए की हर रोज धुपाई, जोधपुर प्रशासन व प्रदूषण मंडल के अधिकारियों की सख्ती की जरूरत

जोधपुर जिले के धवा, सालावास, भांडू, शोभावतों की ढ़ाणी, बासनी सहित आस-पास के गांवों में बड़े स्तर पर अवैध धुपाई का काम चल रहा है। यहां पर बालोतरा व पाली जिले से प्रतिदिन हजाराें थान धुपाई के लिए पहुंचते हैं। बालोतरा से प्रतिदिन 7 से 8 हजार थान पहुंचते हैं। अवैध धुपाई संचालक प्रति थान के 80 रुपए से अधिक रुपए चार्ज करते हैं।

अवैध संचालक रात के समय में बालोतरा से पिकअप व अन्य लोडिंग वाहनों से माल को भिजवाते हैं। बीच रास्ते में पुलिस, प्रशासन या अन्य कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए पाली जिले का ए.वी. बिल बनाकर चलते हैं, जबकि माल जोधपुर पहुंचता है। बाड़मेर जिले के सीमावर्ती जोधपुर जिले में लगते गांवों में कपड़ा धुपाई का बड़ा कामकाज हो रहा है।

जिला क्षेत्र दूसरा होने से स्थानीय प्रदूषण मंडल कार्रवाई करने में असमक्ष है, वहीं दूसरी ओर जोधपुर जिला प्रशासन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। इस पर प्रतिदिन लाखों लीटर रासायनिक पानी जोधपुर से जोजरी के बहाव से होते हुए बाड़मेर जिले में पहुंच रहा हैं। ऐसे में जोधपुर जिला प्रशासन व राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के अधिकारी सख्त कार्रवाई करें तो जाेधपुर-बाड़मेर जिले के दर्जनों गांवों को इस काले पानी की सजा से बचाया जा सकता है।

राजस्व अधिकारियों व प्रशासन की शह से चल रहा खेल

गांवों में हो रही अवैध धुपाई के कार्य से स्थानीय राजस्व कार्मिक व अधिकारी अच्छी तरह वाकिफ है, लेकिन मिलीभगत के चलते कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। वहीं इस कार्य में कई रसूखदार व जनप्रतिनिधि भी जुड़े हैं, जिनके रसूखात के चलते अधिकारी चाहकर भी कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाते हैं। हाल ही सिवाना क्षेत्र के सिणेर गांव में सिवाना एसडीएम कुसुमलता चौहान ने 10 से अधिक इकाइयों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए इन्हें ध्वस्त किया था।

19 को एनजीटी मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने किया था दौरा

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के मुख्य न्यायाधीश प्रकाश टाटिया ने 19 जनवरी को जोजरी नदी के रास्ते धवा, डोली, अराबा क्षेत्र में आ रहे प्रदूषित पानी एवं पानी से हो रहे नुकसान का जायजा लिया था। जहां पर मुताबिक हुए जनप्रतिनिधियों व ग्रामीणों ने रासायनिक पानी से खराब हुए जलस्तर के बारे में टाटिया को अवगत करवाया था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जोजरी के बहाव क्षेत्र से होते हुए रासायनिक पानी इन गांवों तक पहुंच रहा है, इससे कुंओं का पानी मटमैला व बदबूदार हो गया है।

रासायनिक पानी से नुकसान
1. भूजल के टीडीएस में बढ़ोतरी से पानी की अनुपलब्धता।
2. रसायनों से युक्त पानी से हड़्डियाें में कमजोरी आना।
3. कृषि कुओं का जलस्तर खराब होने से हजारों बीघा सिंचित भूमि बंजर होने से नुकसान।

