पहल:जेल में कैदी सत्संग व पूजा-पाठ करेंगे, पढ़ने के लिए लाइब्रेरी, भामाशाह ने सत्संग सामग्री भेंट की

बालोतरा4 घंटे पहले
बालोतरा. उपकारागृह में सत्संग सामग्री भेंट करते भामशाह।
  • उपकारागृह में पूजा स्थल तैयार,जल्दी ही लाइब्रेरी भी होगी शुरू

धर्मेश कंसारा. शहर में स्थित उपकारागृह में सजा काट रहे कैदियों को अच्छी सुविधा मिलने वाली है। पूजा स्थल तैयार होने पर यहां कैदी सत्संग के साथ पूजा-पाठ भी कर सकेंगे तो पढ़ने व ज्ञानप्रद के लिए लाइब्रेरी की व्यवस्था भी मुहैया होगी। जेल में पूजा स्थल के साथ लाइब्रेरी कक्ष का निर्माण करवाया गया हालांकि भामाशाह की मदद से सामग्री का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। भवन की मरम्मत होने से कालाकल्प हो गया है। इसके साथ दीपावली पर्व को लेकर जेल में रंग-रोगन कार्य भी चल रहा है ऐसे में कुछ दिनों बाद उपकारागृह का रूप ही निखर जाएगा।

लाइब्रेरी कक्ष बनकर तैयार, पुस्तकों की जरूरत
उपकारागृह में कैदियों को रखने के लिए बैरक के अलावा अन्य कक्ष बने हुए है। पूजा स्थल पहले से ही बना हुआ था उसकी मरम्मत कर नवीनीकरण किया गया है। वहीं अन्य कक्ष जो खाली है वहां पर जेलर ने लाइब्रेरी बनाकर पुस्तकें उपलब्ध करने की सोची। इस पर उस कक्ष की मरम्मत की गई। अब लाइब्रेरी कक्ष तैयार हो गया है लेकिन पुस्तकों की जरूरत है। जेलर ने भामाशाहों का आगे आकर पुस्तक उपलब्ध कराने का आग्रह किया ताकि लाइब्रेरी का संचालन शुरु हो सके। लाइब्रेरी में आध्यात्मिक, धार्मिक, इतिहास, सामान्य ज्ञान वगैरा पुस्तकें उपलब्ध होने से बंदियों को पढ़ने का फायदा मिलेगा तथा ज्ञानप्रद होगा।

भामाशाह ने सौंपी सत्संग सामग्री : पूजा-पाठ व सत्संग के लिए जेल में भामाशाह ने सोमवार को सामग्री भेंट की। भामाशाह हरीश सोलंकी ने स्व.घेवरचंद सोलंकी की स्मृति में पूजा स्थल के लिए हारमोनियम, ढोलक, खड़ताल, मंजीरा वगैरा सामग्री भेंट की। इस पर जेलर गंगाराम विश्नोई ने आभार ज्ञापित किया। सलीम चांद खा गजदर, माणकचंद परिहार, पारसमल परिहार, गौतम परिहार, भंवरसिंह, श्रवणकुमार मौजूद रहे।

अब मनोरंजन के साथ आराधना भी कर सकेंगे बंदी
^जेल में सुविधा मिलने से बंदी भगवान की आराधना कर भजन कीर्तन कर सकेंगे तो वाद्य यंत्रों से संगीत सुनाने के साथ मनोरंजन भी हो सकेगा। साथ ही पुस्तकालय होने से पढ़ने का मौका भी मिलेगा।
- गंगाराम विश्नोई, जेलर, उपकारागृह बालोतरा

