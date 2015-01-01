पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तृतीय चरण में 21 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित 21 से हटाए जाएंगे:दूसरे चरण में लूणी नदी में चिह्नित 11 में से 9 अतिक्रमण हटाए दो के खिलाफ न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद हाेगी कार्रवाई

बालोतरा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद मंगलवार को लूणी नदी में द्वितीय चरण के तहत अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। इस दिन गांधीपुरा इलाके में 4 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। ऐसे में दूसरे चरण में चिह्नित कुल 11 में से 9 अतिक्रमण हटा दिए गए हैं तथा शेष 2 अतिक्रमण के मामले न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है, जिनके खिलाफ न्यायालय आदेश के बाद ही आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही दूसरे चरण की कार्रवाई पूरी हुई। अब तृतीय चरण 21 से शुरु होकर 24 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। जिसमें 21 अतिक्रमण हटाए जाएंगे। कार्रवाई के दौरान लाेगों की भीड़ लगी रही।

लूणी नदी में बेशुमार हो रखे अतिक्रमणों को लेकर राजस्व विभाग ने पूर्व में 99 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे, लेकिन काफी सालों तक भी इनके खिलाफ काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में अवरुद्ध पैदा कर किए गए अतिक्रमणों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर जागरुक लोगों ने कई बार प्रशासन व राजस्व विभाग को लिखित व मौखिक रुप से अवगत करवाया, लेकिन नतीजा वही ढाक के तीन पात रहा।

आखिरकार सिणली निवासी सुमेरलाल गौड़ की दायर जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट डबल बैंच के न्यायाधीश ने कलक्टर व एसपी को तलब करने के साथ ही अतिक्रमणों के हटाने के लिए एक्शन प्लान पेश करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने 10 नवंबर को अतिक्रमण हटाने की पहली शुरुआत की। इस दरम्यान प्रथम चरण में कुल 20 अतिक्रमणों को हटाया गया। वहीं मंगलवार को द्वितीय चरण के तहत 4 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। इसके साथ ही द्वितीय चरण के तहत अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई पूरी हुई। कार्रवाई के दौरान नायब तहसीलदार मूलाराम सैन, कल्याणपुर नायब तहसीलदार शैतानसिंह चौहान आदि मौजूद रहे।
अब तक नदी में चिन्हित 96 में से 29 अतिक्रमण हटाए, तीसरे चरण में होगी बड़ी कार्रवाई

लूणी नदी में चिह्नित 96 अतिक्रमण में से आज तक 29 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं, ये सभी अतिक्रमण अस्थाई, कच्चे व चारदीवारी श्रेणी के थे। अब 21 दिसंबर से तृतीय चरण के तहत अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी, जिसमें 21 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित हैं। इनमें अस्थाई के साथ ही कई पक्के अतिक्रमण भी हटाए जाएंगे। ऐसे में हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद से प्रशासन लगातार जिस तरह से कार्रवाई कर रहा है, इसे देखकर बाकी अतिक्रमियों की बेचैनी बढ़ गई है। वहींं प्रथम चरण की कार्रवाई शुरु होने से पहले ही कई अतिक्रमी अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए न्यायालय की शरण में पहुंच चुके हैं, लेकिन अब तक किसी भी अतिक्रमी को कोर्ट से किसी तरह की राहत नहीं मिली है, ऐसे में इनकी चिंता दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है।

द्वितीय चरण के अतिक्रमण हटाए गए
^द्वितीय चरण में कुल 11 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे, जिसमें से 9 तो हटा दिए हैं। दो मामले न्यायालय के अधीन है, उसमें न्यायालय आदेशानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- नरेश सोनी, उपखंड अधिकारी बालोतरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें