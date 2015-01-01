पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माली प्रीमियर लीग:मां माजीसा क्लब बालोतरा ने जीता माली प्रीमियर लीग सीजन-7 का फाइनल मैच

बालोतरा4 घंटे पहले
बालोतरा . विजेता टीम को ट्राॅफी प्रदान करते अतिथि।

संत शिरोमणि लिखमीदास महाराज के प्रकाश पर्व पर आयोजित माली समाज बालोतरा आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का रविवार को समापन समारोह आयोजित हुआ। फाइनल मुकाबला माजीसा क्लब बालोतरा व माली समाज जसोल के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें मां माजीसा क्लब ने 5 विकेट से मैच जीतकर एमपीएल सीजन -7 की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की। नवरतन पंवार ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता के अंतिम दिन चौथा क्वार्टर फाइनल, दूसरा सेमीफाइनल व फाइनल मैच आयोजित हुए। जिसमें पहले क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच माली समाज जसोल व माली समाज बालेसर के बीच खेला गया। इसमें माली समाज जसोल की टीम विजेता रही।

वहीं दूसरा सेमीफाइनल माली समाज जसोल व माली समाज सांकरणा के बीच खेला गया। इसमें माली समाज जसोल 30 रन से विजय हुई। इस मैच का मैन ऑफ द मैच सुरेश कच्छवाह रहे। वहीं फाइनल मैच महा माजीसा क्लब व माली समाज जसोल के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें महा माजीसा क्लब टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया। माली समाज जसोल पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 12 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 61 रन बनाए। जवाब में महा माजीसा क्लब ने 5 विकेट से फाइनल मैच जीत लिया। विजेता टीम को अतिथियों ने ट्रॉफी व नकदी पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।

वहीं फाइनल मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच ललित कोली रहे।। प्रतियोगिता में मैन ऑफ द सीरीज सीताराम गहलोत, बेस्ट बैट्समैन सीताराम गहलोत, बेस्ट बॉलर सीताराम गहलोत व बेस्ट फील्डर गौतम टांक रहे। इस निर्णायक की भूमिका भैरूसिंह चौधरी, जितेंद्र वैष्णव, विक्रमसिंह तंवर, प्रकाश धोनी, लोकेश सिसोदिया ने निभाई। इस दौरान माली समाज अध्यक्ष अशोक कच्छवाह, चेतन कच्छवाह, पारस परिहार, हरीश सोलंकी, मोतीलाल सुंदेशा, कैलाश चौहान आदि मौजूद रहे।

