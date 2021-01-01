पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान रिफाइनरी का विकास:बोरावास में विकसित होगा पेट्रोलियम केमिकल्स एंड पेट्रो इन्वेस्टमेंट रीजन

बोरावास इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया का प्रस्तावित नक्शा। - Dainik Bhaskar
बोरावास इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया का प्रस्तावित नक्शा।
  • प्रथम चरण के लिए बोरावास सरहद में जुलाई से 93 भूखंडों का आवंटन होगा शुरू
  • बाड़मेर व जोधपुर जिले में 16 स्थानों पर 2300 हैक्टेयर भूमि चिन्हित की गई
  • 43 हजार करोड़ रुपए के रिफाइनरी प्रोजेक्ट में 38 हजार करोड़ रुपए के वर्क ऑर्डर जारी

पचपदरा-सांभरा क्षेत्र में आकार ले रही राजस्थान रिफाइनरी से लगते क्षेत्र में विकसित किए जा रहे पेट्रोलियम केमिकल्स एंड पेट्रो केमिकल्स इन्वेस्टमेन्ट रीजन (पीसीपीआईआर) के तहत बोरावास में प्रथम चरण की शुरूआत होगी। रीको ने पीसीपीआईआर के प्रथम चरण के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर भूमि का चिन्हीकरण किया है। रिफाइनरी से करीब 17 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर बोरावास गांव में जुलाई माह से भूखंडों का आवंटन शुरू हो जाएगा। साथ ही बाड़मेर एवं जोधपुर जिलों में 16 स्थानों पर करीब 2300 हैक्टेयर भूमि चिन्हित की गई है।

इस क्षेत्र में निवेशकों को रियायती दरों पर भूमि, उचित माहौल एवं जरूरी सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होगी। पीसीपीआईआर को लेकर अभी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार भी हुई, जिसमें 19 देशों के उद्यमी एवं निवेशक जुड़े। करीब 43 हजार करोड़ रुपए के रिफाइनरी प्रोजेक्ट में 38 हजार करोड़ रुपए के वर्क ऑर्डर जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि बालोतरा-खेड़-बागुंडी-बाड़मेर राज्य मार्ग पर बोरावास सरहद में बनने वाला यह इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया प्रथम चरण में 32.489 हैक्टेयर में विकसित होगा। इस इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया में रिफाइनरी बाय प्रोडक्ट (पर्यावरण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी सूची में कैटेगरी ए व बी के उद्योगों के अलावा) की इंडस्ट्रीज लगेगी।

रिफाइनरी के कारण यहां प्लास्टिक, पेंट, ऑटो एन्सलरी, पैकेजिंग मैटेरियल, परफ्यूम, थिनर, डिटरजेंट, सैनेटाईजर, पॉलिश, टायर जैसे उद्योगों के पनपने के लिए आवश्यक भरपूर कच्चा माल उपलब्ध होगा। निवेशकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए रिप्स-2019,वन स्टॉप शॉप प्रणाली, सोलर एवं विण्ड पॉलिसी, राजस्थान उद्योग नीति जैसे नीतिगत सुधार किए गए हैं।

प्रथम चरण में 93 भूखंड आबंटित किए जाएंगे

रीको बोरावास इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया को डवलप कर जुलाई 2021 से भूखंड आबंटन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर देगा। रिफाइनरी बाय प्रोडक्ट को लेकर बनने वाले इस प्रथम चरण इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 10 हजार वर्ग मीटर के दो भूखंड, 8 हजार वर्ग मीटर के 3 भूखंड, 3 हजार वर्ग मीटर के 14 भूखंड, 2 हजार वर्ग मीटर के 11 भूखंड, 1500 वर्ग मीटर के 27 भूखंड, 1000 वर्ग मीटर के 30 भूखंड व 700 वर्ग मीटर के 6 भूखंड आबंटित करने की प्लानिंग बनाई गई है। इस इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया को डवलप करने को लेकर टेंडर भी निकाल दिए गए हैं।

एरिया में पानी, बिजली व सड़क की सुविधाएं मिलेगी

सड़क-पुलिया, पानी-बिजली सुविधा व पर्यावरण प्रबंधन को लेकर कार्य करवाए जाने हैं। प्रथम चरण में इस इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 320 किलोमीटर सड़कें बनेंगी, जिस पर 485.75 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा 640 किलोमीटर नाली निर्माण होगा, जिस पर 406.02 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे।

पीएचईडी की ओर से जलप्रदाय योजना का काम किया जाएगा, जिस पर 229 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। वहीं विद्युतीकरण के काम पर भी 318.72 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा 110 लाख रुपए खर्च कर पर्यावरण प्रबंधन योजना की क्रियान्विति होगी।

  • रिफाइनरी बाय प्रोडक्ट को लेकर बोरावास सरहद में इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया डवलप होने से क्षेत्र के युवाओं को भरपूर रोजगार मिलेगा। इससे पूरे क्षेत्र में समृद्धि आएगी और विकास को पंख लगेंगे। राज्य सरकार रिफाइनरी कार्य व इससे जुड़ी इंडस्ट्रीज डवलपमेंट को लेकर सजग है। इस क्षेत्र में बड़ा इनवेस्टमेंट आएगा तो सुविधाएं भी बढ़ेगी। - मदन प्रजापत, विधायक, पचपदरा।
  • बोरावास इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया को डवलप करने के लिए युद्धस्तर पर काम शुरू करवाया जा रहा है। सर्वे व डिमार्केशन का काम हो गया है। जुलाई तक प्रथम चरण के भूखंड आबंटन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हाे जाएगी। - आरसी वैष्णव, आरएम, बालोतरा।
