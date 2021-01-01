पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:गहने चुराकर झाड़ियों में छुपाए पकड़ा गया तो बरामद किए

बालोतरा2 घंटे पहले
नकबजन ने पड़ौसी के घर से सोने-चांदी के गहने चुराकर सुनसान जगह रेलवे परिसर में झाड़ियों के बीच जमीन में दबा दिए, मगर पुलिस गिरफ्त में आया तो सच उगलना ही पड़ा और पुलिस ने गहने बरामद कर लिए। मगर चुराकर ले गया 306 रुपए उसने खर्च कर दिए। चोरी की वारदात गत 16 जनवरी की रात काे हुई।

शहर के शास्त्री कॉलोनी निवासी रविकुमार पुत्र रामशरण वाल्मिकी के घर में घुसकर नकबजन भरत पुत्र दीपाराम वाल्मिकी ने करीब एक लाख रुपए कीमत के सोने-चांदी के गहने व कुछ रुपए पार कर लिए। मामला दर्ज हुआ तो एएसपी, डीएसपी व सीआई बालोतरा के सुपरविजन में एएसआई लूणाराम, कानिस्टेबल घनश्याम व जगदीश प्रसाद पड़ताल में लग गए। आखिर नकबजन भरत पकड़ा गया तो उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने झाड़ियों के बीच जमीन में दबाकर रखे गहने बरामद कर लिए।

