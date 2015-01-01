पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा:सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क पहनना और सफाई की परंपरा जैन समाज में 2600 साल पुरानी

बालोतरा
  • जैन धर्म में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को संघेटा कहा जाता है, कोरोना में ये सशक्त हथियार

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए आज दुनिया के पास जो हथियार है, जैन समाज के पास ये हथियार 2600 साल पहले से हैं। दुनिया के वैज्ञानिक, बड़े-बड़े डॉक्टर और यहां तक कि यूएनओ ने भी कोरोना जंग में मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, होम आइसोलेशन और सफाई को हथियार बताया है। पूरी दुनिया कह रही है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

श्वेतांबर जैन समाज 2600 साल से मुखपटि्टका इस्तेमाल कर रहा है, वह मास्क ही है। बाहरी घातक बैक्टीरिया, वायरस को शरीर में प्रवेश से रोकने की इस परंपरा को श्वेतांबर जैन समाज 2600 साल पहले से अपना रहा है। इस समाज में मुनि, श्रावक, श्राविका ने हमेशा मुखपटि्टका लगा कर रखते हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का वर्षाें से पालन करते आ रहे हैं, ताकि बाहरी वायरस, और बीमारियां शरीर में प्रवेश नहीं करें।

जैन समाज में मुंह ढ़कने के अलावा साफ-सफाई और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी पालना, नीति नियम विधि विधान के साथ की जाती है। मुखपटि्टका लगाने की परंपरा भगवान महावीर स्वामी ने शुरु की थी। इस परंपरा का उल्लेख विभिन्न जैन आगमों में मिलता है। श्वेतांबर जैन संप्रदाय के अमूर्तिपूजक, स्थानकवासी और तेरापंथियों में मुंह पर पट्टी रखने की परंपरा है।

मुखपटि्टका बनाने का है विधान, चार इंच चौड़ी और सात इंच लंबी बनाने का विधान

यह 4 इंच चौड़ी व 7 इंच लंबी होती है। इसे 4 जोड़ी कपड़े को लपेट कर बनाया जाता है। इसलिए इसमें कीटाणु जाने का खतरा बिल्कुल नहीं होता। इससे कभी भी मुंह की गर्म हवा बाहर नहीं निकलती और बाहर के कीटाणु अंदर नहीं आ पाते।

^जैन धर्म सबसे प्रमुख सिद्धांतों में से एक है शाकाहारी चीजों का सेवन। कोरोना के डर से आजकल दुनिया के सभी लोग शाकाहार अपनाने पर जोर दे रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि कोरोना की शुरुआत चीन के वुहान शहर से हुई है, जहां सी फूड का मार्केट लगता है। यहां पर जिंदा जानवरों को बेचा जाता है। कोरोना ही नहीं, इससे पहले बर्ड फ्लू और स्वाइन फ्लू जैसी बीमारियां भी जानवरों से ही इंसानों में फैली है।
- धनराज ओस्तवाल, अध्यक्ष, जैन सोश्यल ग्रुप, बालोतरा

^जैन धर्म में ध्यान लगाने के लिए अलगाव सिद्धांत का भी पालन किया जाता है। यही अलगाव कोरोना से लड़ाई में क्वारेंटाइन का काम कर रहा है। अगर किसी व्यक्ति में कोरोना के एक-दो लक्षण भी दिखते हैं तो उसे 14 दिन के लिए क्वारेंटाइन भेज दिया जाता है। जैन धर्म में योग और ध्यान के लिए ऋषि मुनि भी अलगाव में चले जाते हैं।
- रूपचंद सालेचा, अध्यक्ष, ओसवाल समाज बालोतरा

^जैन धर्म में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को संघेटा कहा जाता है। कोरोना के संक्रमण की आशंका के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भी एक हथियार के रुप में प्रयाेग किया जा रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो सके, इसके लिए दुनिया के अधिकांश देशों को लॉकडाउन जैसा बड़ा फैसला लेना पड़ा, ताकि संक्रमण को एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलने से रोका जा सके।
- अमृतलाल सिंघवी, पूर्व अध्यक्ष, खरतरगच्छ संघ बालोतरा

