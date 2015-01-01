पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Balotra
  • Two Voluntarily Removed Encroachments; Yellow Claw On 4 Illegal Encroachments; First Phase Of Encroachment From Luni River Flow Area Completed, 20 Occupations Removed

अतिक्रमण:दो ने स्वेच्छा से हटाए अतिक्रमण 4 अवैध कब्जों पर चला पीला पंजा,लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने का पहला चरण पूरा, 20 कब्जे हटे

बालोतरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार के बाद लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने का प्रशासन की ओर से शुरू किया गया अभियान दूसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। उल्लेखनीय है कि बालोतरा क्षेत्र में लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में राजस्व विभाग की टीम की ओर से 99 अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए गए थे। इनमें से प्रथम चरण में 20 अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई मंगलवार को शुरू किया गया। पहले दिन 14 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए थे, वहीं दूसरे दिन बुधवार को बाकी रहे छह अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए सुबह 11 बजे टीम मौके पर पहुंची।

टीम के पहुंचने से पहले ही दो अतिक्रमियों ने स्वेच्छा से ही अतिक्रमण हटा दिए। बाकी रहे चार अतिक्रमण टीम ने शाम 5 बजे तक बेदखल कर दिए। ये चारों अतिक्रमण एक-एक अतिक्रमी की ओर से नदी की जमीन पर 10-15 बीघा जमीन पर किए गए थे। कार्रवाई के दौरान बालोतरा एसडीएम राेहित कुमार व डीएसपी सुभाष खोजा भी कुछ देर के लिए मौके पर आए। वहीं सीआई निरंजन प्रतापसिंह, नायब तहसीलदार मूलाराम सोलंकि, आरआई राधेश्याम वैष्णव, पटवारी बेसराराम प्रजापत के साथ पुलिस व नगरपरिषद बालोतरा का जाब्ता साथ रहा।

दूसरा चरण 13 से 17 दिसंबर तक चलेगा, 11 पक्के अतिक्रमण तोड़े जाएंगे

पहले चरण में जो 20 अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं, उनमें ओमप्रकाश पुत्र बद्रीप्रसाद माली, जिनका खसरा नं. 950 में 13005 वर्गफीट का बाड़ बनाकर अतिक्रमण किया गया था, उसे हटाया गया। वहीं इसी खसरे में आरिफ पुत्र गनी चड़वा का 2655 वर्ग फीट का अतिक्रमण हटाया। इसी तरह खसरा नं. 1741/982 से सोहनसिंह विजयसिंह राजपूत का 1351 वर्गफीट का अतिक्रमण हटाया, जिसमें वेरा के साथ मोटर-पाइप आदि लगे हुए थे। इसी खसरे से बाबूलाल पुत्र बिहारी लाल नवकार का .05बीघा का अतिक्रमण ध्वस्त किया, जिसमें बाउंड्री व आंशिक ईटीपी होज बने थे।

इसी खसरे में हितेश पुत्र द्वारकादास महेश्वरी सदगुरु टेक्सटाइल व श्यामलाल पुत्र केसाजी माली का .04बीघा-.04बीघा में बनाए गए बाड़ व अडाण हटाए। इसी खसरे में ओमप्रकाश पुत्र जूठमल पालीवाल का .03 बीघा में बाड़-अडाण, अध्यक्ष भील समाज का .05 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, अध्यक्ष विश्नोई समाज का .05 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, अध्यक्ष माली समाज का .05 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, अध्यक्ष आंजणा समाज का

.05 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, अध्यक्ष संत समाज का .03 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, अध्यक्ष गोस्वामी समाज का .10 बीघा तारबंदी श्मशान घाट, मोहनलाल घेवरचंद हस्तीमल प्रेमकुमार का .10 बीघा बाड़, देवीसिंह वगतावरसिंह वीरमसिंह राजपुरोहित का .03 बीघा बाड़, जोगाराम पूनमाराम माली का .10 बीघा बाड़, नूर मोहम्मद पुत्र सुभानखां का .03 बीघा बाड़-तारबंदी, बाबूजी पुत्र सवाजी माली रूपाणी का .02 बीघा बाड़-तारबंदी, सूजाराम पुत्र पूनमाराम माली का .02 बीघा बाड़-तारबंदी व घेवरचंद पारसमल प्रेमकुमार माली का .10 बीघा बाड़-तारबंदी को हटाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें