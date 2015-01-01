पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:डार्कजोन में ट्यूबवैल खोद फैक्ट्रियों में बेच रहे पानी

बालोतराएक घंटा पहले
  • किसानाें ने की शिकायत, नायब तहसीलदार ने किया मौका मुआयना, मशीनें हटाने के निर्देश दिए

लूणी नदी में जल दोहन का सिलसिला लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। डार्कजोन एरिया में कृषि भूमि सिंचित करने की आड़ में जल माफिया ट्यूबवैल खुदवाकर फैक्ट्रियों में पानी बेच रहे हैं। दो दिन से बिठूजा-भिंडाकुआ एरिया में लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में नए ट्यूबवैल खुदने शुरू हुए तो काश्तकारों ने इसकी शिकायत प्रशासन से की है। शिकायत मिलते ही एसडीएम नरेश सोनी के निर्देश पर तहसीलदार सुरेंद्र कुमार ने नायब तहसीलदार मूलाराम व राजस्व जाब्ते को मौके पर भेजा। नायब तहसीलदार ने बताया कि दोनों ट्यूबवैल बिना अनुमति के खोदे जा रहे थे।

नदी में खोदते हैं ट्यूबवैल, अवैध लाइन बिछाकर करते हैं सप्लाई

जल माफिया लूणी नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में कहीं नदी की जमीन पर तो कहीं नदी के एकदम पास ट्यूबवैल खोदते हैं और वहां से लूणी नदी के अंदर से होते हुए अवैध रूप से लाइन बिछाकर इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया के पास बड़े हौज बनाकर उसमें पानी एकत्रित कर लेते हैं। टैंकरों के माध्यम से पानी फैक्ट्रियों में सप्लाई किया जाता है।

नदी एरिया में सरकारी लाइन के अलावा किसी को भी निजी लाइन बिछाने की इजाजत नहीं मिल सकती, मगर यहां दर्जनों लाइनें नदी एरिया के अंदर से शहर तक आ रही है। राजमार्ग के किनारे, मंदिरों के नजदीक से, यहां तक कि नेशनल हाईवे के नजदीक व रेलवे लाइनों को क्रॉस कर इन जल माफिया ने अवैध रूप से लाइनें बिछा रखी है।

काश्तकारों ने कहा, पूरा पानी ये बेच देंगे तो हम खेती कैसे करेंगे

इधर, बिठूजा के भैरूलाल नामा, नटवरसिंह, बालाराम, उप सरपंच भीमेश नामा आदि काश्तकारों ने बालोतरा एसडीएम नरेश सोनी को ज्ञापन देकर नए ट्यूबवैल खोदने पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। काश्तकारों ने बताया कि जल माफिया पानी बेचने के लिए नए ट्यूबवैल खुदवाकर भूगर्भ में चला गया पानी खींचकर बेचने में लगे हैं। इससे हमारे ट्यूबवैलों का पानी सूख जाएगा और थोड़ी सी हाे रही खेती भी बंद हो जाएगी।

इधर, नहरी पानी की हो रही चोरी दर्जनभर गांवों में अवैध कनेक्शन
कल्याणपुर (आंचलिक). उम्मेद सागर-धवा-समदड़ी-खंडप परियोजना के नहरी पानी से लोगों ने अवैध कनेक्शन ले रखे हैं। जिम्मेदार एलएलटी कंपनी की लापरवाही व जलदाय विभाग की कथित मिलीभगत के चलते लोगों ने नहरी पानी अवैध तरीके से सड़क खोदकर घरों में कनेक्शन लिया हुआ है। ये कनेक्शन पिछले कई वर्षों से लिए हुए हैं, ऐसे में लाइन का पानी दूरदराज गांवों तक पहुंच नहीं पाता।

नागाणा से जा रही पाइप लाइन के आस-पास आने वाले गांव वीलो की ढाणी, मंडली, नेवरी, तिरसिगड़ी सोढ़ा, तिरसिगड़ी चौहान, थोब, खारड़ी मालियो की ढाणी, सरवड़ी पुरोहितान के पास धतरवालो की ढाणी आदि जगह सैकड़ों कनेक्शन अवैध तरीके से लिए हुए हैं। हर घर के आगे पाइप लाइन बिछाई हुई है व घर में बने टैंकों में पानी पहुंच रहा है।

