लापरवाही:प्रशासन ने भीषण हादसे से नहीं ली सीख, दूसरे दिन भी सड़कों पर वाहनों का कब्जा

बायतुएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बायतु. बायतु कस्बे मे मुख्य सड़क पर खड़ी बस।
  • रविवार को ट्रेलर दुकानों में घुसा था, हादसे में महिला की मौत व चार घायल हुए थे

कस्बे से होकर गुजर रहे एनएच 25 पर रविवार दोपहर को हुए भीषण हादसे में महिला की मौत हो गई। वहीं चार लोग घायल हुए थे। हादसे के दूसरे दिन सोमवार को भी कस्बे की यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हुआ। पुलिस प्रशासन की अनदेखी के कारण मुख्य बाजार में हाइवे के दोनों तरफ बेतरतीब वाहन खड़े रहने के साथ हाथ ठेले भी कब्जा जमाए नजर आए।

दिनभर वाहनों की रेलमपेल लगी रहने के साथ कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनी। हाइवे पर लोगों की भीड़ रहती है। पुलिसकर्मी तैनात नहीं होने से जहां मर्जी हुई वहां पर वाहन खड़े कर देते हैं। हाथ ठेला संचालक तो अपनी मर्जी के मालिक है। कस्बे में आधा किलोमीटर की परिधि में हाइवे के दोनों तरफ हाथ ठेला संचालकों ने कब्जा कर रखा है।

इस स्थिति में सड़क पर वाहन निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। ऐसे में व्यापारियों के साथ राहगीरों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सिस्टम की लापरवाही का खामियाजा बेकसूर लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

बायतु में ट्रैफिक दबाव अधिक होने से हर समय रहती है हादसे की आशंका

एनएच 25 बाड़मेर से जोधपुर को जोड़ता है। हाइवे पर वाहनों की दिनभर रेलमपेल लगी रहती है। कस्बे का ट्रेफिक भी बढ़ गया है। ऐसे में हादसे की आशंका रहती है। रविवार को मुख्य बाजार में ट्रेलर ने कैंपर को चपेट में लिया। करीब 20 मीटर तक घसीटते हुए दुकानों में घुसा। हादसे में महिला की मौत हो गई और चाल लोग घायल हुए। गनीमत है कि आस-पास खड़े लोगों ने दौड़कर जान बचाई। इससे पूर्व में कई दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी है। बावजूद इसके प्रशासन ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था में सुधार को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है।

पुलिसकर्मी तैनात नहीं होने से डर नहीं
कस्बे की ट्रेफिक व्यवस्था बिगड़ने की सबसे बड़ी वजह पुलिसकर्मी तैनात नहीं होना है। हाइवे कस्बे के बीच से होकर गुजर रहा है। एक तरफ दुकानें बनी है तो दूसरी तरफ हाथ ठेले व वाहन खड़े रहते हैं। ऐसे में सड़क पर दस से पंद्रह फीट की जगह खाली रहती है। इस स्थिति में भारी वाहनों के साथ बसों का आवागम बाधित होता है। पुलिस का डर नहीं होने से वाहन चालक भी सड़क पर ही वाहन खड़े कर देते हैं। कई बार जाम लगने के बाद घंटों तक वाहन फंस जाते हैं।

तीन साल बाद भी नहीं हटाए हाथ ठेले
तीन साल पूर्व बायतु कस्बे में हाइवे पर हाथ ठेलों व वाहनों की वजह से हो रहे हादसों की रोकथाम को लेकर कार्ययोजना तैयार की गई थी। तत्कालीन विधायक कैलाश चौधरी ने अधिकारियों से साथ बैठक कर हाथ ठेले व चार पहिया वाहनों को बाटाडू बस स्टैंड पर खड़े करने का निर्णय लिया था। पुलिस ने वाहन चालको व हाथ ठेला संचालकों को पाबंद भी किया था। लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद ही मामला ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया। इसके बाद किसी ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर चर्चा ही नहीं की।

