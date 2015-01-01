पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:पत्थर का जवाब इस बार वाेट से दें: बेनीवाल

बायतु3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस, रालोपा व भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में हुई सभाएं
  • पहले चरण का प्रचार खत्म, डोर टू डाेर प्रचार जारी

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर शनिवार बायतु पंचायत समिति के वार्ड नंबर 5 के रालोपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में बायतु पनजी मुख्यालय पर रालोपा की बैठक आयोजित हुई। रालोपा प्रदेश महामंत्री उम्मेदाराम बेनीवाल ने जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता स्वयं को प्रत्याशी समझकर तैयारी मे जुट जाएं और बायतु मे रालोपा का झंडा लहराना चाहिए।

बेनीवाल ने कहा कि आमजन को पत्थर की चोट का जवाब वोट की ताकत से देकर रालोपा को मजबूती प्रदान करनी है। उन्होंने आमजन से रालोपा के समर्थन मे वोट देने की अपील की। बेनीवाल ने कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को जमकर आड़े हाथों लिया। बैठक मे कांग्रेस व भाजपा के कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने रालोपा की सदस्यता ली।

बैठक में रालोपा युवा नेता ओमप्रकाश काकड़, जालाराम पालीवाल, जिला परिषद वार्ड नं 32 रालोपा प्रत्याशी कमलादेवी भूंकर, पंसस. वार्ड नं 5 से रालोपा प्रत्याशी सोमपाल बांगड़वा ने भी संबोधित किया। इस दौरान हनुमान काकड़, जेताराम भूंकर, किस्तुराराम बांगड़वा गणेश बांंगड़वा, सिमरथाराम बेनीवाल, गोकलराम तरड़, खेमाराम मेघवाल, अमराराम बलियारा, जोगाराम भादू, मोहनलाल कड़वासरा, हीराराम सुथार सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

