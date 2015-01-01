पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई की मांग:नोसर में गैर मुमकिन भूमि पर लगातार हो रहे अतिक्रमण को हटवाने की मांग

बायतुएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बायतु. अतिक्रमण हटवाने के लिए ज्ञापन देते ग्रामीण।

बायतु पंचायत समिति की नोसर ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर जगह जगह अतिक्रमियों ने अपने कब्जे जमा रखे है लेकिन इसको लेकर प्रशासन गहरी नींद में है। अतिक्रमियों ने कई जगह सरकारी जमीन पर कच्चे पक्के कब्जे करके अपना हक जताना शुरू कर दिया है। राजनैतिक दबाव के कारण इन पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।

जिससे अतिक्रमियों के हौसले बुलंद होते जा रहे है। बुधवार को नोसर निवासी बाबुसिंह, पहाड़सिंह, स्वरूपसिंह सहित आधा दर्जन लोगों ने बायतु एसडीएम विवेक व्यास के समक्ष पेश होकर नोसर ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर गैर मुमकिन जमीन पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण और पक्के निर्माण को रुकवाने की मांग की।

उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि हमारी खातेदारी जमीन से लगते हुए आने वाली गैर मुमकिन खातेदारी जमीन को हड़पने की नियत से गांव के ही कुछ लोग पक्का निर्माण कर रहे है। उक्त लोग गैर मुमकिन जमीन पर निर्माण कार्य करके इस जमीन पर अपना कब्जा जमाना चाहते हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने उक्त निर्माण कार्य रुकवाकर जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाने की मांग की है। एसडीएम विवेक व्यास ने तहसीलदार सज्जनराम चौधरी को उक्त मामले की जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई करने को निर्देशित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें