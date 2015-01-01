पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइब्रेरी:खोखसर में पहली सार्वजनिक लाइब्रेरी तैयार, प्रतिभाओं को मिलेगा फायदा

बायतु3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खोखसर ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर ग्राम प्रतिभा खोज सेवा संस्थान के संरक्षण में खोखसर,खोखसर पूर्व, खोखसर पश्चिम और करालिया बेरा ग्राम पंचायत के ग्रामवासियों, सरकारी कार्मिकों व युवाओं के सहयोग से ग्रामीण विद्यार्थियों के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की प्रथम सार्वजनिक स्टडी लाइब्रेरी बनकर तैयार हो गई है।

संस्था के सचिव कमल किशोर बैरड़ ने बताया कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के जो विद्यार्थी गांव में रहकर बेहतरीन शैक्षणिक माहौल में उच्च शिक्षा या प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए तैयारी करने की चाहत रखते है वो इस सार्वजनिक स्टडी लाइब्रेरी में प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। विद्यार्थी शांत वातावरण में बैठकर विभिन्न भर्तियों व उच्च शिक्षा की तैयारी कर सकते हैं। प्रवेश में प्राथमिकता चारों गांवों के विद्यार्थियों को पहले दी जाएगी। खोखसर पश्चिम सरपंच चुनाराम जाखड़ और संस्थान के प्रवक्ता दीने खान मंगलिया ने बताया कि परिसर में सीसीटीवी से निगरानी रखी जायेगी।

साथ ही विद्यार्थी इस संस्थान की और से सबके सहयोग से निर्मित सार्वजनिक ग्रामीण पुस्तकालय में उपलब्ध बुक्स का निःशुल्क उपयोग कर सकेंगे। इस पुस्तकालय में सभी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं से संबंधित बुक्स उपलब्ध होगी साथ ही विभिन्न तरह की ज्ञानवर्धक बुक्स उपलब्ध रहेगी। पुस्तकालय में बुक्स की व्यवस्था राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी द्वारा की जाएगी। राजस्व मंत्री ने इसकी जिम्मेदारी नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र कुमार गोदारा को दी है।

