पंचायतीराज चुनाव:रालाेपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में झौंकी ताकत, डोर टू डोर प्रचार

बायतु4 घंटे पहले
नया नगर. रालोपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में प्रचार प्रसार करते हुए।

पंचायतीराज चुनावों को लेकर रविवार को राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के प्रदेश महामंत्री व जिला परिषद सदस्य वार्ड नंबर 34 से रालोपा प्रत्याशी उम्मेदाराम बेनीवाल ने बायतु पंचायत समिति के खींपसर, बाटाडू, सिंगोड़िया और हुड्डो की ढाणी गांव मे जनसभा कर आमजन से रालोपा के समर्थन मे मतदान करने की अपील की।

बेनीवाल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस और बीजेपी ने बारी बारी से सता मे आकर गरीब, किसान, मजदूर और युवाओं के भरोसे को तोड़ा है। इन दोनों पार्टियों ने हमेशा आमजन के साथ कुठाराघात किया है। रालोपा के पक्ष मे मतदान करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करें। बैठक में रालोपा नेता ओमप्रकाश काकड़, जालाराम पालीवाल, गोरख हुड्डा, बन्नाराम जोंदू, चूनाराम गोदारा, नगाराम सहित कई युवाओं ने संबोधित किया।

नया नगर. पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव में रालोपा नेताओं ने अपनी पूरी ताकत प्रसार में झौंक रहे है। गुड़ामालानी क्षेत्र के पंचायत समिति सदस्य वार्ड नंबर 3 आलपुरा, पूंजाबेरी, पीपराली एवं जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशी ने पूंजाबेरी, भींयावास,भाम्भुओं का वास सहित आसपास गांवों का दौरा कर अपने समर्थन में मतदान करने की अपील की।

पंचायत समिति गुड़ामालानी के पंचायत समिति सदस्य आलपुरा,पूंजाबेरी, पीपराली के वार्ड नंबर 3 से रालोपा प्रत्याशी रामजीवन विश्नोई के समर्थन में ग्राम पंचायत पूंजाबेरी के भींयावास स्कूल के पास भादुओं की ढाणी में जनसम्पर्क कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुआ।

