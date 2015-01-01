पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:दांतल में पटवार घर क्षतिग्रस्त होने से लोग परेशान, कभी भी हो सकता है हादसा

भणियाणा4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत दांतल में पटवार भवन जर्जर हो गया है। पटवार भवन को जर्जर हुए कई वर्ष बीत गए हैं, न तो पटवारी या रहते हैं क्योंकि पटवार भवन क्षतिग्रस्त होने से पटवार घर रहने के लायक नहीं है और न ही रिकॉर्ड रख सकते हैं। पटवारी तहसील भणियाणा मुख्यालय पर ही रहते हैं। भणियाणा में ही रिकॉर्ड रखते हैं। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गुलाबसिंह भाटी दांतल ने बताया कि जो भी राजस्व संबंधी कागजात के काम होता है, तो ग्रामवासियों को तहसील मुख्यालय भणियाणा जाना पड़ता है। भाटी ने बताया कि भणियाणा आने जाने में ग्रामवासियों को कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

पटवार मुख्यालय में 7 राजस्व गांव: जिसमें गडेली कुंआ, खेतासर, सांगाबेरा, भूरासर, जीयासर, हेमावास, झलोडाभाटीयाण सहित राजस्व गांव जुड़े हुए हैं। जिसमें सभी पटवार मुख्यालय से तीन से चार किलोमीटर की दूरी पर है। भणियाणा तहसील पटवार मुख्यालय पर जाने के लिए सभी राजस्व गांव की दूरी 15 से 20 किलोमीटर है और सीधा साधन नहीं होने से सभी ग्राम वासियों को कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है। पटवार

घर झाड़ियां से चारों तरफ घिर चुका है, जिसमें दिन भर शराबियों का डेरा जमाए रहते हैं। स्कूल व घर पास में होने से ग्रामीणों को डर रहता है। पशुधन भी उसमें मंडराते रहते हैं जिससे कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है।
^मैं अभी सरपंच बना हूं ग्राम सभा में प्रस्ताव लेकर पटवार भवन की मरम्मत करवाकर जल्द ही ग्रामीणों को इसकी सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाएगी।
-नरपतसिंह भाटी, सरपंच, ग्राम पंचायत दांतल

