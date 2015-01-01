पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:डिस्कॉम की लापरवाही से बंद पड़ा है आरओ प्लांट,दांतल में शुद्ध पानी के लिए आरओ प्लांट तो लग गया, लेकिन बिजली का कनेक्शन आज तक नहीं

भणियाणा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत दांतल में जलदाय विभाग द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च कर ग्रामीणों को शुद्ध पानी उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए आरओ प्लांट लगाया गया था। लेकिन बिजली कनेक्शन के अभाव में लंबे समय से आरओ प्लांट बंद पड़ा है। इस कारण ग्रामीणों को आज भी आरओ प्लांट का पानी नसीब नहीं हो पा रहा है।सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता हरि सिंह भाटी ने बताया कि जलदाय विभाग ने ग्रामीणों को शुद्ध पानी पिलाने के लिए लाखों रुपए खर्च कर प्लांट लगाया था लेकिन डिस्काम की लापरवाही से आज दिन तक कनेक्शन ही नहीं किया गया हैं। आरो प्लांट पर ना तो बिजली के पोल है और ना ही ट्रांसफार्मर लगा हुआ है।

लाखों की मशीनरी पड़ी खराब हो रही हैं। मशीनरी रखरखाव के लिए कर्मचारी भी नहीं लगाया गया है। कभी भी चोरी होने की आशंका बनी हुई है। ऐसी स्थिति में ग्रामीणों को खारा पानी पीने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। विभाग ने लाखों रुपए खर्च करने बाद भी ग्रामीणों को मीठे पानी का इंतजार है। इस संबंध में बिजली विभाग व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को कई बार अवगत करवाने के बावजूद भी इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा हैं। पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने अारअाे प्लांट लगवाने के लिए फर्म को ठेके दिए थे। जिसमें ठेकेदारों को 5 साल तक देखरेख व संचालन की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी।

लेकिन ठेकेदारों ने लाखों रुपए कमा कर ही अब अारअाे प्लांट पर ध्यान ही नहीं दे रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही आरओ प्लांट बबूल की झाड़ियों से गिरा हुआ है। लंबे समय से आरओ प्लांट बंद रहने के कारण आरओ प्लांट दिनों दिन क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहा है। इन दिनों आरओ प्लांट गंदगी का स्थान बन कर रह गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें