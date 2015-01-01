पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

55 साल बाद दोबारा आबाद हुआ गांव:1965 में पाक सैनिकों ने जलाया था मिठड़ाऊ गांव, टिकड़ी वाले बाबा ने गांव-गांव पहुंच लोगों को मनाया व दुबारा आबाद किया

चाैहटन24 मिनट पहले
रूपाराम
  • 82 वर्षीय रूपाराम संघर्ष से लोगों को खुश रहने को करते हैं प्रेरित
(डूंगर राठी). पाकिस्तान से हुए दाे युद्धाें के साक्षी और अपने परिवार के सदस्याें काे युद्ध में खाेने का दर्द और गांव काे अपनी आंखाें के सामने जलते हुए देखने के बावजूद हमेशा हिम्मत और पाॅजिटिव रहकर लाेगाें के लिए प्रेरणा बने। यह कहानी है मिठड़ाऊ निवासी रूपाराम परिहार की। जाे वर्तमान समय में युवाओं काे विकट परिस्थितियाें में हिम्मत व जिंदादिली रहने की सीख देती है।

82 वर्षीय रूपाराम का जन्म भारत-पाक विभाजन से पहले हुआ था। इसके बाद इन्होंने दो युद्ध की विभिषिका झेली। अपने भाई को पाक सैनिकों के हाथों मरते देखा और पूरे गांव को अपने आंखों के सामने उजड़ते हुए देखा। पूरे गांव को पाक सैनिकों ने आग के हवाले कर दिया था।

यहां के निवासी अपना गांव छोड़कर दूसरी जगह बस गए। रूपाराम भी उनके साथ दूसरी जगह चले गए। लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद ही उनका मन नहीं लगा और उन्होंने दुबारा मिठड़ाऊ में आकर अपना झौंपा बनाया और यहीं निवास करने लगे। उस दौरान उन्होंने अपने गांव को दुबारा आबाद करने की ठानी।

अपने भाइयों व रिश्तेदारों को गांव में बसाने के लिए उनके घर-घर पहुंचे और मिठाड़ाऊ में बसने के लिए मनाया। उस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी जेब में पुदिने की टिकड़ी रखनी शुरू की। वो जहां भी जाते वहां पर लोगों को पुदिने की टिकड़ी की मनुहार कर अपने गांव में बसने को राजी करते। लगातार मान मनुहार और रूपाराम की जिंदादिली के कारण उनके स्वजातीय व भाइयों ने दुबारा मिठड़ाऊ गांव में रहना शुरू किया। वर्तमान में गांव की 95 फीसदी इनके स्वजातीय बंधुओं से आबाद है।

दो युद्धों में खोया अपना सब कुछ, फिर आबाद किया

1938 में जन्मे रूपाराम का मूल गांव मिठड़ाऊ ही है। इनके पिता साडाराम बेरियां बनाने के कारीगर थे। पिता की मौत के बाद घर की पूरी जिम्मेदारी रूपाराम पर आ गई। 1947 में भारत-पाक विभाजन हुआ। इस दौरान इन्होंने भारतीय सेना की स्थानीय स्तर पर मदद की। इसके बाद 1965 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के दौरान पाकिस्तानी सेना ने सरहद के आसपास के गांवों पर हमला कर यहां के लोगों को भगा दिया और गांवों को आग लगा दी।

मिठड़ाऊ में रूपाराम के भाई हरजीराम को पाक सैनिकों ने गोली मार दी और पूरे गांव में बने कच्चे घरों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। रूपाराम सहित यहां के लोगों ने भाग कर जान बचाई। इसके बाद दूसरे गांवों में जाकर बस गए। कुछ समय बाद भारतीय सेना ने पाक सैनिकों को मार भगाया और स्थानीय लोगों को दुबारा अपने गांवों में बसने के लिए प्रेरित किया। लेकिन भय के कारण लोग वापिस उसी गांव में बसना नहीं चाहते थे।

दूसरी जगह मन नहीं लगा तो अपना गांव दुबारा बसाने की ठानी

गांव से भागने के दौरान रूपाराम भी अन्य लोगों के साथ दूसरे गांव में जाकर बस गए। कुछ समय बाद उनका दूसरे गांव में मन नहीं लगा। उन्होंने वापिस मिठड़ाऊ पहुंचकर अपना कच्चा घर बनाया। इसके बाद गांव को दुबारा बसाने की कमर कसी। उन्होंने गांव-गांव पहुंचकर अपने रिश्तेदारों व पूर्व पड़ोसियों को पता किया और उन्हें वापिस गांव में बसने को प्रोत्साहित किया।

उस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी जेब में पुदिने की टिकड़ी रखना शुरू किया। जो वो जहां भी जाते वहां पर लोगों को पुदिने की टिकड़ी की मनुहार कर गांव चलने को कहते। उनकी मेहनत रंग लाई और धीरे-धीरे रिश्तेदार वापिस मिठड़ाऊ में बसने लगे।

वर्तमान में पूरा गांव आबाद है और रूपाराम 1965 से लेकर आज तक अपने पास पुदिने की टिकड़ी रखते है और मिलने वाले सभी को इसकी मनुहार करते है। अब रूपाराम 82 साल के है और लोग उन्हें टिकड़ी वाले बाबा के नाम से पहचानते है। इतनी विभिषिका देखने के बावजूद अपने सीने में हजारों दर्द छिपाए रूपाराम हमेशा हंसमुख रहते है। 2020 के पंचायत चुनावों में उन्हें गांव के मुखिया की जिम्मेदारी मिली और वर्तमान में सरपंच है।

