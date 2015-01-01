पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जैन प्रीमियर लीग:खेल प्रतियाेगिताओं से खिलाड़ी काे मिलता है अपनी प्रतिभा निखारने का मौका: राठाैड़

चाैहटन6 मिनट पहले
चौहटन. खिलाड़ियों से परिचय करते हुए अतिथि।
  • बालोतरा, चौहटन, पनावली व खडाली में खेल प्रतियोगिताएं शुरू

जैन प्रीमियर लीग दो दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन बुधवार को चींफल नाडी के मैदान में बार एसोसिएशन के जिला अध्यक्ष रूप सिंह राठौड़ तथा उप सरपंच हीरा लाल धारीवाल के सानिध्य में हुआ। इस प्रतियोगिता में जैन समाज के स्थानीय तथा दीपावली की छुट्टी के दरमियान घर आए प्रवासी युवाओं के सहयोग से यह आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

इस प्रतियोगिता में 4 टीमें तथा 44 खिलाड़ी शिरकत कर रहे है। जैन प्रीमियर लीग दो दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन करते हुए बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष रूप सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि ऐसे आयोजनों से समाज में भाईचारा बढ़ता है।

खेल में खिलाड़ी को अपनी प्रतिभा निखारने का अवसर मिलता है। उपसरपंच हीरालाल धारीवाल ने कहा कि समाज में ऐसे आयोजनों से युवाओं में उत्साह का संचार होता है। आयोजन कर्ता विकास धारीवाल तथा मोहित छाजेड़ ने बताया कि उद्घाटन मैच में नवकार फाइटर्स ने अरिहंत लाॅयंस को हराया। इसमें महावीर सिंघवी मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे।

प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे मैच में नेम नाइट राइडर्स ने कुशल इलेवन को हराया। इसमें किशन मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे। तीसरे मैच में अरिहंत लाॅयंस ने नेम नाइट राइडर्स को हराया, इसमें विनोद डोसी मैन ऑफ द मैच रहे। पहले दिन के अंतिम मैच में नवकार फाइटर्स ने कुशल इलेवन को हराया। प्रतियोगिता में प्रत्येक टीम तीन-तीन मैच खेलेगी। प्रथम तथा द्वितीय आने वाली टीमों के मध्य फाइनल खेला जाएगा।

खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलें व सौहार्द बनाए रखें: मांजू

रामजी का गोल. पनावली में एक दिवसीय ओपन वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता सीजन-2 का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि श्रीराम मांजू ने कहा कि खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलें और युवा पीढ़ी आपस में सौहार्द बनाए रखें। डॉ.भजनलाल विश्नोई ने कहा कि खिलाड़ी सकारात्मक सोच एवं मेहनत के बल पर अपनी सफलता का परिचय देवें। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक सुरेश खोखर व कमलेश भांभू ने बताया कि सांचौरी व मालानी क्षेत्र की 40 टीमों ने भाग लिया। फाइनल मैच भाटीप व सेवन स्टार गोगला के बीच खेल गया।

जिसमें भाटीप विजेता व सेवन स्टार गोगला उपविजेता रही। प्रतियोगिता में पीटीआई जगदीश विश्नोई, मनोज कुमार, रावताराम गोदारा, पीसी मांजू ने निर्णायक की भूमिका निभाई। कार्यक्रम के सह संरक्षक जयराम पंवार ने बताया कि विजेता टीम को ट्राॅफी व 11 हजार रुपए व उपविजेता टीम को ट्राॅफी व 5100 रुपए नगद पुरस्कार दिया। इस अवसर पर सरपंच दिनेश खिलेरी, सोहनलाल भांभू, ओमप्रकाश मैहला, श्रीराम मांजू, हंजारीराम ऐचरा, जयकिशन भादू, पप्सा खोखर तथा सैकड़ों युवा सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

