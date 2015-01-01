पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहयोग:अमृता देवी वन्यजीव संरक्षण संस्थान को 1 लाख किए भेंट

धोरीमन्ना4 घंटे पहले
कातरला गांव स्थित चल रहे अमृता देवी वन्यजीव संरक्षण संस्थान जो घायल हिरणों सहित सभी वन्य जीवों के पालन पोषण के लिए संचालित किया जा रहा है। संस्थान के संरक्षक नेना राम बेनीवाल ने बताया कि बेजुबां वन्यजीवों की दयनीय स्थिति को देखकर वन्यजीवों की सुरक्षा के लिए संस्थान खोलने की मन में इच्छा जागी और गांव के युवाओं से चर्चा की। जिसको लेकर गांव के समाज सेवी सगराम खिलेरी कातरला द्वारा जमीन भेट की ओर युवाओं के साथ मिलकर अमृता देवी वन्यजीव संस्थान की दस माह पहले स्थापित की।

तूफानी समूह गुड़ामालानी के संस्थापक गणेश गोदारा ने बताया कि प्रकृति और अन्य वन्यजीव प्रजातियों के महत्व को पहचानने के लिए वन्यजीवों का संरक्षण आवश्यक है। लुप्त प्राय पौधों और जानवरों की प्रजातियों को उनके प्राकृतिक निवास स्थान के साथ रक्षा करना भी जरुरी है। युवाओं से चर्चा कर अमृता देवी वन्यजीव संस्थान में एक लाख रुपए का सहयोग किया। संस्थापक नेनाराम ने सभी सहयोगकर्ताओं का आभार व्यक्त किया।

