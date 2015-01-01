पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:दहेज हत्या के मामले में पुलिस दो आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

फलसूंड4 घंटे पहले
दहेज मामले में फलसूंड पुलिस ने दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। फलसूंड थानाधिकारी भंवरलाल ने बताया कि गत 7 नवंबर 2020 को प्रार्थी बिहारी राम पुत्र किशनाराम निवासी कजोई ने उपस्‍थित होकर लिखित में एक रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि मेरी पुत्री को उसके ससुर नकताराम, पति मोहनराम उर्फ मानाराम व उसकी सास व ननद आए दिन तंग व परेशान करते है तथा बार-बार दहेज की मांग कर रहे है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी ने एक राय होकर गत 6 नवंबर 2020 को मेरी पुत्री की हत्‍या कर दी तथा इतला दी कि आपकी पुत्री ने आत्म हत्‍या कर ली हैं। थानाधिकारी ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच पुलिस उपअधीक्षक को पेशकर

अनुसंधान प्रारंभ किया। अनुसंधान सीआे मोटाराम द्वारा दस्तयाब करने के निर्देशानुसार आरोपियान के विरूद्व जुर्म प्रमाणित पाया जाने पर मुल्जिम की दस्‍तयाबी के लिए अनुसंधान अधिकारी मोटाराम आरपीएस वृत्ताधिकारी वृत पोकरण से निर्देश प्राप्‍त होने पर थानाधिकारी मय जाब्‍ता द्वारा तत्परता व महिला अत्‍याचार के प्रकरणों के शीघ्र निस्‍तारण के लिए त्‍वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए नामजद आरोपी नकताराम पुत्र लूंबाराम मेघवाल व मोहनराम उर्फ मानाराम मेघवाल निवासी रावतपुरा ने जुर्म स्वीकार करने के बाद पुलिस ने दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया।

