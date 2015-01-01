पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव:नाम वापसी के बाद पंस.सदस्यों के प्रत्याशियों की तस्वीर साफ, रालोपा बिगाड़ सकती है समीकरण

गुड़ामालानीएक घंटा पहले
धोलानाडा. पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में नाम वापिस को पहुंचे लोग।
  • बायतु के 10 वार्ड में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला, 4 वार्डों में कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच टक्कर

पंचायत समिति चुनावों को लेकर नामांकन के बाद बुधवार को समिति के 17 वार्ड में 50 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। जिसमें 17 वार्डों में 34 उम्मीदवार भाजपा और कांग्रेस के हैं। वहीं 6 उम्मीदवार लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 10 उम्मीदवार निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

उपखंड अधिकारी सुनील कुमार कटेवा ने बताया कि गुड़ामालानी पंचायत समिति के लिए 17 वार्डों के लिए पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के निर्वाचन को 4 से 9 नवम्बर तक नाम निर्देशन आवेदन प्राप्त करने की प्रक्रिया में कुल 68 अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा 79 आवेदन पत्र भरे गए तथा 10 नवम्बर को समीक्षा के दौरान 61 अभ्यर्थियों के 65 आवेदन सही पाए गए तथा 7 अभ्यर्थियों के 14 आवेदन खारिज किये गए। बुधवार को 11 अभ्यर्थियों के नाम वापसी के बाद अब 50 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन बुधवार को वार्ड संख्या 2 से प्रवीण, 6 से मिरगो, 8 से शांति देवी, 10 से शालिनी चौधरी व वाली, 11 से नरपतसिंह व चतरसिंह, 12 से ओमप्रकाश व सुभान खां, 13 से आदाराम एवं वार्ड संख्या 15 से सुरेश कुमार द्वारा अपने नाम-निर्देशन आवेदन वापस लिए गए।

बायतु. पंचायतीराज चुनावों को लेकर बुधवार को प्रत्याशियों के नाम वापसी के बाद तस्वीर साफ हो गई हैं। बायतु पंचायत समिति से बुधवार को 13 प्रत्याशियों ने अपने आवेदन वापिस लिए है। अब 10 वार्डों में कांग्रेस, भाजपा और आरएलपी में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा। वहीं चार वार्डों में कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर होगी। दो वार्डों मे बसपा के प्रत्याशी और दो वार्डों में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे हैं। वार्ड नं. 16 में कांग्रेस और आरएलपी मे सीधी टक्कर होगी।

वार्ड नंबर 16 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी गुड्डी ने आरएलपी प्रत्याशी अनीदेवी के समर्थन मे अपना आवेदन वापिस ले लिया। वार्ड नं 9 से आरएलपी प्रत्याशी जालाराम ने भाजपा के रामसिंह के समर्थन मे और वार्ड नं 7 से आरएलपी की तारावती ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी पारू के समर्थन मे अपना पर्चा वापिस उठा लिया।

चौहटन. पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत चौहटन तहसील परिसर में पंचायत समिति सदस्य आवेदन वापसी के अंतिम दिन 21 लोगों ने अपने आवेदन वापस लिए। कांग्रेस के वार्ड 22 तथा 24 के प्रत्याशियों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए। वहीं रालोपा के तीन लोगों ने अपने नाम वापस लिए।
धोलानाडा. पंचायती राज 2020 चुनाव को लेकर पंचायत समिति सदस्य प्रत्याशियों का रास्ता बुधवार को साफ हो गया है। आडेल पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय से बुधवार को पंचायती राज चुनावों को लेकर भाजपा 14, कांग्रेस 15, रालोपा 11 व निर्दलीय 3 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। आडेल पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित होने के बाद मौजूद तीनों पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ता चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे हुए है।

