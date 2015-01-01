पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म:गुड़ामालानी से माता राणी भटियाणी के दर्शन को जसोल पहुंचा पैदल संघ

गुड़ामालानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पैदल संघ दर्शनार्थ पहुंचा जसोल

उपखंड मुख्यालय के जैन से मौहल्ले से 17 नवम्बर को निकले जसोल माता राणी भटियाणी के दर्शनार्थ पैदल यात्रा संघ जसोल पहुंच कर दर्शन किए। माजीसा सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष मदनलाल मालू ने बताया कि हर वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी आस्था के केन्द्र माता राणी भटियाणी के दर्शनार्थ पैदल यात्रियों का जत्था 17 नवम्बर मंगलवार को प्रातः 5 बजे माता की आरती करके गाजे बाजे के साथ हाथों में ध्वज पताका लिए माजीसा के जयकारों के साथ निकले संघ ने जसोल धाम पहुंचकर विश्व शांति व खुशहाली की मन्नत मांगी।

संघ के सुरेशकुमार पारख ने बताया कि विश्व भर में चल रही कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी को देखते हुए सरकारी निर्देशानुसार मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करते हुए अपनी पैदल यात्रा पूर्ण की। पारख ने बताया कि पैदल यात्रा संघ नगर, भाटाला पायला, सिणधरी, टापरा होते हुए जसोल पहुंचकर माता राणी के दर्शन किए।

पैदल यात्रा संघ में शंकरलाल संखलेचा, राणमल ओस्तवाल, भैरचंद छाजेड़, भूरचंद मालू, मदनलाल मालू, धनराज हुण्डिया, सुरेशकुमार पारख, बाबूलाल बोहरा, राणमल विरवाड़िया, सुरेश बोकड़िया, जगसिंह राजावत, दिलीप शर्मा, पवन बोथरा, नरपतसिंह मकवाणा, राजेश शर्मा, पारस प्रजापत आदि महिलाओं बच्चों सहित कई श्रद्धालु शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें