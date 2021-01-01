पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:जिला मुख्यालय पर डीआरडीए हाल में 10 नए मतदाताओं को वोटर आईडी सौंपे गए

जैसलमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता दिवस पर दिलाई शपथ, श्रेष्ठ कर्मचारी सम्मानित

ग्यारहवां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस सोमवार को जैसलमेर जिले में समारोह पूर्वक मनाया गया। जिला मुख्यालय पर डीआरडीए हॉल मेंं जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय की ओर से आयोजित समारोह में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर आशीष मोदी ने सभी उपस्थित जनों को मतदाता जागरुकता शपथ दिलाई और मतदात जागरूकता गतिविधियों के अंतर्गत विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेताओं को पुरस्कार प्रदान किए।

समारोह में उप जिला प्रमुख डॉ. बीके बारूपाल, उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एडीएम हरिसिंह मीना, उपखण्ड अधिकारी शिवपाल जैसलमेर एवं दिनेश विश्नोई फतेहगढ़ सहित जन प्रतिनिधिगण व अधिकारीगण आदि उपस्थित थे।

कलेक्टर मोदी ने समारोह में 10 नवमतदाताओं को पहचान पत्र वितरित किए। जिले के श्रेष्ठ बीएलओ के रूप में शिक्षक मूलाराम राप्रावि अली खां की ढाणी, प्रबोधक पद्मदान राउप्रावि बोनाड़ा, शिक्षक शेराराम राप्रावि 2 एमडी, महादेवनगर शिक्षक इन्द्रराज राप्रावि सदराउ तथा शिक्षक तुलछाराम राप्रावि जजो की ढाणी डांगरी और श्रेष्ठ सुपरवाईजर के रूप में पुरखराज माली व्याख्याता राउमावि जैमला तथा ईशराराम व्याख्याता राउमावि रूपसी को योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र एवं स्मृति चिह्न प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। कलेक्टर ने जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में सर्वश्रेष्ठ कार्य संपादन के लिए नायब तहसीलदार निर्वाचन सत्यप्रकाश खत्री तथा सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा राजेन्द्रसिंह भाटी को प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया।

स्वीप के अंतर्गत पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम जयेश दैया तथा स्लोगन प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम खुशबू रैगर को प्रमाण पत्र एवं स्मृति चिह्न प्रदान किए गए। सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्वाचन साक्षरता क्लब ईएलसी का सम्मान एसबीके राजकीय महाविद्यालय तथा राउमावि कनोई को दिया गया।
इनका प्रमाण पत्र एवं पुरस्कार क्रमशः संजीव कुमार वर्मा तथा हरीश छंगाणी ने प्राप्त किया। समारोह स्थल के बाहर परिसर में मतदाता जागरुकता का संदेश देने वाली आकर्षक रंगोली सृजित करने वाली बालिकाओं चंचलए धनु व कंचन को स्मृति चिह्न देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

