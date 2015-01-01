पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:11 पॉजिटिव आए सामने अब आंकड़ा 1768 पहुंचा,एसबीआई रामगढ़ के पांच कर्मचारी संक्रमित मिले

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जैसलमेर की सोमवार को आई कोरोना की रिपोर्ट में 11 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए है। जिसके बाद जिले का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1768 पहुंच गया। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ कुणाल साहू ने बताया कि 132 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई। जिसमें 11 जनों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव व 121 जनों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। डॉ साहू ने बताया कि 11 पॉजिटिव केस में से 5 जैसलमेर क्षेत्र व 6 पोकरण क्षेत्र के है। सोमवार को जैसलमेर जिले में 242 सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए गए।

रामगढ़ | रामगढ़ स्थित एसबीआई के पांच कर्मचारियों के कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद बैंक को एहतियातन रूप से बंद कर दिया गया है। बैंक बंद होनेे से लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बीते चार दिनों से बैंक बंद है वहीं आगामी कुछ दिन और बंद रहने की संभावना है। बैंक बंद होने की जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण बैंक में लेन देन करने आने वाले खाताधारक बैरंग लौट रहे है। खासकर लंबी दूरी तय कर आने वाले खाताधारकों को अधिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बैंक प्रबंधन द्वारा बैंक बंद होने की सूचना का प्रचार प्रसार नहीं करवाने से दूर दराज से आने वाले लोग अधिक परेशानी उठा रहे है।

