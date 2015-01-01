पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शौर्य गाथा है लौंगेवाला पोस्ट:भारत के 120 जवानों ने रौंद दिया था पाक के तीन हजार जवानों को, पांच सौ बख्तरबंद गाडिय़ां छोडक़र पैदल भागे थे दुश्मन

जैसलमेर
लौंगेवाला पोस्ट
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को जैसलमेर की जिस लौंगेवाला पोस्ट पर भारतीय जवानों के साथ दीपावली मनाई, उसका नाम सुनकर आज भी पाकिस्तान थर्राता है। यह वो पोस्ट है, जहां कुछ भारतीय सैनिकों ने अपने शौर्य के दम पर पाकिस्तान के हजारों जवानों को न सिर्फ भागने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया था, बल्कि दर्जनभर टैंक सहित सैकड़ों वाहन छोडक़र भागना पड़ा। बात 4 दिसंबर 1971 की है जब पाकिस्तान से सटी इस पोस्ट पर पंजाब रेजिमेंट के महज 120 जवान तैनात थे। मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी इस टुकड़ी का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे। एक गश्ती दल से सूचना मिली की पाकिस्तानी सेना भारी भरकम लवाजमे के साथ आगे बढ़ रही है। दरअसल, पाकिस्तान न सिर्फ इस पोस्ट पर बल्कि जैसलमेर पर कब्जा करने के लिए पूरी तैयारी के साथ आया था। मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी ने इस बारे में कमांडिंग ऑफिसर को सूचना दी, जिन्होंने साफ तौर पर कह दिया कि सुबह तक कोई भी मदद नहीं दी जा सकती। तब हमारे एयरफोर्स के लडाकु विमान रात में लडऩे में सक्षम नहीं थे। मेजर को आदेश मिला कि वो पैदल ही रामगढ़ की ओर कूच करें ताकि वहां मिलकर रोका जा सके।

मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी
मेजर कुलदीप चांदपुरी

मेजर चांदपुरी को यह आदेश रास नहीं आया। उन्होंने चौकी नहीं छोडऩे का निर्णय अपने स्तर पर किया और जवानों को लडऩे के लिए तैयार कर लिया। सभी जवानों ने अद्भुत साहस दिखाते हुए कहा कि वो पीछे नहीं जायेेंगे बल्कि पाकिस्तानी सेना का अंतिम सांस तक मुकाबला करेंगे।
लौंगेवाला में मेजर के पास सिर्फ 2 एंटी टैंक गन्स थीं, कुछ मोर्टार और शेष राइफल्स थी जबकि सामने दुश्मन के पास 45 शरमन टैंक्स और 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाडिय़ां और 2000 से ज्यादा सैनिक थे। लोंगेवाल चौकी पे एक पूरी आर्मड ब्रिगेड ने हमला किया था।
शौर्य के साथ अक्लमंदी दिखाई
महज 120 जवानों के साथ इतनी बड़ी सेना से लडऩा मुश्किल हो रहा था। ऐसे में पूरी अक्लमंदी के साथ काम किया गया। मेजर ने जवानों को तब तक शांत रहकर नजर रखने के निर्देश दिये जब तक कि दुश्मन सौ मीटर के दायरे में नहीं आ जाये। ऐसे में दुश्मन आगे बढ़ रहा था लेकिन चौकी पर कोई हरकत नजर नहीं आ रही थी। पाकिस्तानी जवान जैसे ही सौ मीटर के दायरे में आये, वैसे ही भारतीय सेना उन पर टूट पड़ी। भारत के एंटी टैंक गन्स गरज उठा और पाकिस्तान के चार टैंक नेस्तनाबूद कर दिए। अचानक हुए हमले से पाकिस्तानी फौज ठिठक गयी। हमला इतना अचानक और इतना तीव्र हुआ था कि पाकिस्तानी जवान सामना नहीं कर सके। पाकिस्तानी सेना कुछ समझ पाती उससे पहले चांदपुरी की एंटी टैंक गन्स ने दो और पाकिस्तानी टैंक फोड़ दिए तो उनपे लदे डीजल के बैरल धूं धूं कर जलने लगे। खूब तेज रोशनी हो गयी और उसमे पूरी पाकिस्तानी सेना रात के अंधेरे में भी साफ साफ दिखने लगी। सिर्फ दो घंटे में भारतीय जवानों ने 12 पाकिस्तानी जवान मार गिराए थे। लोंगेवाला चौकी को सबसे बड़ा लाभ ये है कि वो एक ऊंचे टीले पे थी और पाकिस्तानी सेना नीचे थी जिसपे ऊपर से आसानी से निशाना लगाया जा सकता था। 120 सैनिकों ने पूरे 6 घंटा पाकिस्तान को रोके रखा। तब तक सुबह हो गयी। उजाला होते ही एयर फॉर्स ने हमला किया और 22 टैंक्स और 100 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाडिय़ां उड़ा दी। सभी गाडिय़ों पर डीजल लदा था क्योंकि उनका इरादा तो जैसलमेर तक चढऩे का था। पूरी युद्ध भूमि में 100 से ज्यादा पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों की चिताएं जल रही थीं। पाकिस्तानी अपनी 500 से ज्यादा बख्तरबंद गाडिय़ां छोड़ के पैदल ही भागे।

